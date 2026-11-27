How to watch Millonarios vs America de Cali with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 3 Nov 27, 2026 - 20:40

Millonarios host America de Cali in the Primera A Clausura Playoffs, with both clubs fighting at the top of Group B. The two sides sit first and second in the group, so the result matters.

Millonarios arrive in good spirits after a 4-1 win over Bucaramanga on November 24. Alberto Gamero's side scored four goals in that match and showed their attacking edge at the right moment.

That result followed a goalless draw with Deportivo Cali and a 2-0 win over Alianza FC. Millonarios have lost only once in their last five league outings, a 2-1 defeat at Tolima on November 8.

America de Cali come into the contest on the back of a 2-1 victory over Deportivo Cali on November 25. David Gonzalez's team have been busy, playing in both the league and the cup this month.

The visitors drew 2-2 with Bucaramanga and 1-1 with Internacional de Bogota in the cup before that win. They also won 2-0 at Deportivo Pereira earlier in November.

The sides drew 0-0 in Bogota on November 5, so neither has found a way past the other recently. Here is how to follow the action, including kick-off time and viewing details.

Team news & squads