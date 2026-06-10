World Cup - Grp. A Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Mexico and South Africa will kick-off at Jun 11, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Canadian viewers can watch Mexico vs South Africa live on TSN1 or stream the match via TSN+. The game is also available free-to-air on CTV, with the CTV App and RDS Apps providing additional streaming options for those watching on mobile or connected devices.

Mexico open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium, with the hosts carrying enormous expectation into what is the defining fixture of Group A's opening round.

Javier Aguirre's side arrive in fine shape. A 5-1 demolition of Serbia in their final pre-tournament friendly, after recovering from going a goal down, underlined the belief and depth running through this Mexico squad. Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez were among the standouts, and Aguirre now faces the welcome difficulty of choosing between players who have all pressed their case for a starting role.

El Tri extended their unbeaten run on home soil to 22 matches with that result, a statistic that speaks to the fortress Mexico has built under Aguirre ahead of a tournament they are hosting for the first time since 1986.

South Africa head into the match as the underdogs, but Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana are not without recent momentum. A 1-0 win over Jamaica in their last outing, just days before this opener, showed a team capable of grinding out results when the pressure is on.

The sides last met on this exact stage — the World Cup — back in 2010, when a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg set the tone for what became a memorable tournament. That shared history adds a layer of familiarity to this Group A encounter, even if the balance of power has shifted considerably since.

For the TV channel, live stream options, and full kick-off time details, everything you need is listed below.

How to watch Mexico vs South Africa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the opener, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed for the hosts. Updates are expected closer to kick-off as Aguirre finalises his selection after a competitive pre-tournament period that included players returning from injury, among them Edson Alvarez, Santiago Gimenez, Cesar Huerta, and Alexis Vega.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has similarly not released a projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the available squad information. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mexico arrive at the World Cup on the back of three consecutive wins, drawing their previous two outings before that run began. Aguirre's side beat Serbia 5-1 in their most recent match, having also claimed victories over Australia (1-0) and Ghana (2-0) in earlier friendlies. Prior to those wins, Mexico drew 1-1 with Belgium and held Portugal to a goalless draw. Across those five matches, El Tri scored nine goals and conceded two.

South Africa's recent record is more mixed. Bafana Bafana claimed a 1-0 win over Jamaica in their last outing before the tournament, but drew 0-0 with Nicaragua and suffered back-to-back defeats to Panama (2-1) and Cameroon (2-1) in earlier fixtures. South Africa scored three goals and conceded five across their last five matches, with only one win from four games prior to the Jamaica result.





Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches RSA 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win South Africa 1 - 1 Mexico

South Africa 2 - 1 Mexico 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2





The most recent meeting between these two sides came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on June 11 of that year, when South Africa and Mexico drew 1-1 in Johannesburg. The only other recorded fixture between them was a CONCACAF Gold Cup match in July 2005, which South Africa won 2-1. Across the two known meetings, each side has one win, with Mexico holding the advantage on goals scored.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico currently sit second in the table while South Africa are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mexico vs South Africa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: