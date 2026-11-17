How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Univision Canada OneSoccer Caribbean Bluu

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Quarter Finals Nov 17, 2026 - 21:30 Estadio BBVA

Mexico host Jamaica at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal tie, with the Reggae Boyz arriving with a significant advantage from the first leg.

Jamaica won 3-2 in Kingston last weekend, a result that piled further pressure on Rafael Márquez and his Mexico squad. El Tri have now lost their last three matches and have gone five games without a win, a run that stretches back to friendlies against Colombia and Peru in September.

Rudolph Speid's side have been in strong form across this Nations League window. Jamaica have won three of their last five matches, with victories over El Salvador and Honduras in the group stage setting the platform for that first-leg result against Mexico.

Márquez's squad faces a genuine challenge to overturn the deficit at home. Mexico have conceded seven goals across their last five matches and have scored just five, a return that reflects the inconsistency that has defined this post-World Cup period.

For Jamaica, a place in the Nations League semifinals would represent a statement result and reinforce their standing ahead of the 2027 Gold Cup cycle. Speid's side know a draw or better ends the tie.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available in our system. Check below for the latest viewing details as they are confirmed.

Team news & squads