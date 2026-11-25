How to watch Marseille vs Levski Sofia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 Nov 26, 2026 - 12:45 Stade Orange Velodrome

Marseille host Levski Sofia in the Europa League at the Stade Orange Velodrome, and Bruno Genesio's side need a response after a damaging weekend.

Marseille lost 3-2 at home to Le Mans in Ligue 1 on November 22. That result ended a run of four straight wins in all competitions and was a surprise given the form they had shown.

The defeat came against a team that had taken just two points from its previous five league games. Marseille now return to European action looking to put it right in front of their own supporters.

Timothy Weah has embraced the club's reputation as one of France's most disliked sides, saying the pressure gives him extra drive. The American winger wears the captain's armband under Genesio and has spoken of a calm shared outlook with his manager.

Levski Sofia arrive from Bulgaria with a better recent record in the Europa League. They beat Jagiellonia Bialystok 1-0 earlier this month and then won 4-1 at Lokomotiv Sofia in the First Professional League on November 22.

Julio Velazquez's team sit 10th in the Europa League table, well ahead of Marseille in 31st. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

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