Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 10, 2026 - 12:30 Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to stream the match are listed below.

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Michael Carrick's United side have endured a difficult run of results, failing to win any of their last four league matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Fulham, and a 0-1 defeat to Manchester City before that has left the mood around Old Trafford subdued.

Off the pitch, United continue to navigate turbulence in their academy. Teenage forward JJ Gabriel has requested to leave the club, though the Red Devils have since lodged a scholarship offer in an attempt to keep one of their most promising young talents.

Tottenham arrive in Manchester in difficult circumstances of their own. Roberto De Zerbi's side sit bottom of the Premier League table and have not won in any of their last five matches across all competitions, with defeats to Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Newcastle underlining a serious lack of consistency.

De Zerbi does have reasons for optimism, though. Mathys Tel has been in outstanding form for France Under-21s during the international break, equalling the side's all-time goalscoring record, and will be eager to carry that momentum into club football.

For both managers, three points here would represent a significant statement. United need a win to arrest a slide down the table, while Spurs are desperate to escape the relegation zone.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Michael Carrick faces a lengthy absentee list heading into this fixture. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Karl Darlow, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, and Noussair Mazraoui are all ruled out through injury. United's projected XI is expected to feature Senne Lammens in goal, with Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw in defence, and Bruno Fernandes leading the attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Roberto De Zerbi is also without several key players, with Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven all missing through injury. Tottenham's projected starting XI is expected to include Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Archie Gray, Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson, and Tosin Adarabioyo in defence, and Dominic Solanke leading the line supported by Omar Marmoush and Sandro Tonali.

Form

Manchester United head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their only victory in that run came against Sabah FK in the Champions League, a 4-0 result, while league form has been poor with draws against Fulham and Everton sandwiching a 0-1 defeat to Manchester City. United have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Tottenham's recent form makes for similarly difficult reading. De Zerbi's side have lost three and drawn two of their last five, failing to score in three of those outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 defeat to Aston Villa, and they also fell 3-1 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Spurs have scored just three goals across their last five matches while conceding eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2026. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Tottenham have the stronger overall record, winning two and drawing one, compared to United's two wins, with the sides sharing a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2025. A Carabao Cup tie in December 2024 produced the most dramatic result in the recent series, with Spurs winning 4-3.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit 12th while Tottenham are currently 20th, occupying the final relegation place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: