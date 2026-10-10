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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
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How to watch today's Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Old Trafford

Today's game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to stream the match are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Michael Carrick's United side have endured a difficult run of results, failing to win any of their last four league matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Fulham, and a 0-1 defeat to Manchester City before that has left the mood around Old Trafford subdued.

Off the pitch, United continue to navigate turbulence in their academy. Teenage forward JJ Gabriel has requested to leave the club, though the Red Devils have since lodged a scholarship offer in an attempt to keep one of their most promising young talents.

Tottenham arrive in Manchester in difficult circumstances of their own. Roberto De Zerbi's side sit bottom of the Premier League table and have not won in any of their last five matches across all competitions, with defeats to Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Newcastle underlining a serious lack of consistency.

De Zerbi does have reasons for optimism, though. Mathys Tel has been in outstanding form for France Under-21s during the international break, equalling the side's all-time goalscoring record, and will be eager to carry that momentum into club football.

For both managers, three points here would represent a significant statement. United need a win to arrest a slide down the table, while Spurs are desperate to escape the relegation zone.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Surfshark logo

Surfshark

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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4-2-3-1
S. LammensS. LammensL. MartinezL. MartinezD. DalotD. DalotH. MaguireH. MaguireL. ShawL. ShawS. LaceyS. LaceyY. TielemansY. TielemansA. SantosA. SantosB. FernandesB. FernandesB. MbeumoB. MbeumoM. CunhaM. CunhaA. KinskyA. KinskyA. GrayA. GrayM. van de VenM. van de VenA. RobertsonA. RobertsonJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeR. BentancurR. BentancurSavioSavioS. TonaliS. TonaliM. KudusM. KudusC. GallagherC. GallagherO. MarmoushO. Marmoush
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • R. De Zerbi

Michael Carrick faces a lengthy absentee list heading into this fixture. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Karl Darlow, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, and Noussair Mazraoui are all ruled out through injury. United's projected XI is expected to feature Senne Lammens in goal, with Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw in defence, and Bruno Fernandes leading the attack alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Roberto De Zerbi is also without several key players, with Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven all missing through injury. Tottenham's projected starting XI is expected to include Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Archie Gray, Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson, and Tosin Adarabioyo in defence, and Dominic Solanke leading the line supported by Omar Marmoush and Sandro Tonali.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TOT

TOT - Form

NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
AVL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their only victory in that run came against Sabah FK in the Champions League, a 4-0 result, while league form has been poor with draws against Fulham and Everton sandwiching a 0-1 defeat to Manchester City. United have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Tottenham's recent form makes for similarly difficult reading. De Zerbi's side have lost three and drawn two of their last five, failing to score in three of those outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 defeat to Aston Villa, and they also fell 3-1 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Spurs have scored just three goals across their last five matches while conceding eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawTottenham Hotspur
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2026. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Tottenham have the stronger overall record, winning two and drawing one, compared to United's two wins, with the sides sharing a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2025. A Carabao Cup tie in December 2024 produced the most dramatic result in the recent series, with Spurs winning 4-3.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit 12th while Tottenham are currently 20th, occupying the final relegation place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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