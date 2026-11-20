How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 07:30 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to arrest a run of three consecutive top-flight defeats.

City arrive into this fixture under mounting pressure. Three straight Premier League losses have seen them slip to third in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, and questions about their defensive solidity have grown louder with each passing week. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save percentage has dropped sharply, while centre-back Marc Guehi has endured an uncharacteristic dip in form — though Guehi is now a doubt after withdrawing from England duty with a hip injury.

Off the pitch, the cloud of 114 Financial Fair Play breach charges continues to hang over the club. Former City midfielder Dietmar Hamann has suggested that, should City's appeal fail, a hefty points deduction and financial compensation to rival clubs would be the minimum expected outcome. Championship clubs have already signalled they would not welcome City into the second tier.

Fulham arrive at the Etihad sitting 15th in the Premier League table, though Alvaro Arbeloa's side have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they are capable of causing problems. The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last two league outings, drawing 1-1 with both Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has already identified Fulham defenders Calvin Bassey and Antonee Robinson as January targets, a reflection of the quality Arbeloa has developed at Craven Cottage despite a mid-table standing.

Both teams return from the international break with points to prove. City need a reaction; Fulham need the win to climb the table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

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