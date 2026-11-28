How to watch Lyon vs Monaco with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 Nov 29, 2026 - 14:45 Groupama Stadium

Lyon host Monaco at Groupama Stadium on Sunday, November 29, in a Ligue 1 meeting between two sides in the upper half of the table.

Carlos Vicens's team come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Lillestroem in the Europa League on Thursday. That result followed a 1-0 win at Lille on Saturday, which ended a short run of poor results.

Lyon sit fourth in the league and have lost only one of their last five matches in all competitions. Their defence has been tight, with three clean sheets in that run.

Monaco arrive with a late win of their own. Filipe Luis's side beat Heart of Midlothian 3-2 away in the Conference League on Thursday.

Their league form has been less convincing. Monaco drew 1-1 with both Auxerre and Le Mans in Ligue 1 recently, and they sit eighth.

The visitors have also won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, so Lyon will not take the result for granted at home.

Here is what you need to know about how to follow the match, including the kick-off time and team news.

Official broadcast information for Lyon vs Monaco is not currently available. Details on the TV channel and live stream will be added once the rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads