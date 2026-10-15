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Europa League
team-logoLyon
Groupama Stadium
team-logoCrystal Palace
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How to watch today's Lyon vs Crystal Palace Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lyon vs Crystal Palace
Lyon
Crystal Palace
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Lyon and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Groupama Stadium

Today's game between Lyon and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Lyon vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Lyon host Crystal Palace at the Groupama Stadium in a Europa League fixture on October 15, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 12:45 PM ET.

Paulo Fonseca's Lyon side arrive at this match under some domestic pressure after a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lens on October 9, though their Europa League campaign has offered a more encouraging picture. A 2-1 win at Anderlecht in the group stage showed they can perform on the continental stage, and home advantage will be a factor they look to exploit.

Crystal Palace travel to France in confident form. Pierre Sage's side produced a stunning comeback against Nottingham Forest in their most recent Premier League outing, recovering from a goal down to win 3-1 at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma, and Yeremy Pino.

The Eagles sit second in the Europa League standings, above Lyon in tenth, which gives this fixture an added edge for the French side, who will be eager to close that gap with a home win.

With Palace's European momentum and Lyon's need for points on home soil, this shapes up as a genuinely competitive continental tie. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

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Team news & squads

Lyon vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Fonseca

Lyon are managed by Paulo Fonseca for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace are led by Pierre Sage. No confirmed team news has been provided at this stage for the away side either, and the latest squad information will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

OL

OL - Form

AJA
W3-1
PAR
D0-0
AND
W1-2
REN
W4-0
RCL
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CRY

CRY - Form

IPS
L2-3
LCH
W4-0
LEE
D0-0
BRC
L0-2
NFO
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lyon have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1, which followed a strong 4-0 win over Rennes. They also claimed a 2-1 Europa League victory at Anderlecht during that run. Across the five matches, Lyon scored ten goals and conceded six.

Crystal Palace have also recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, and they also beat Lech Poznan 4-0 in the Europa League earlier in the run. Palace scored nine goals and conceded six across the period, with defeats to Bristol City and Ipswich Town the low points of an otherwise productive stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LyonDrawCrystal Palace
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The only recorded competitive meeting between these two clubs came on August 5, 2023, when Crystal Palace beat Lyon 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. With just one match in the dataset, no broader pattern can be established between the sides ahead of what will be their first competitive encounter.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Crystal Palace currently sit second while Lyon are tenth, giving the away side the stronger continental position heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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