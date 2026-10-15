Europa League - Game Week 2 Oct 15, 2026 - 12:45 Groupama Stadium

Today's game between Lyon and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Lyon vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lyon host Crystal Palace at the Groupama Stadium in a Europa League fixture on October 15, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 12:45 PM ET.

Paulo Fonseca's Lyon side arrive at this match under some domestic pressure after a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lens on October 9, though their Europa League campaign has offered a more encouraging picture. A 2-1 win at Anderlecht in the group stage showed they can perform on the continental stage, and home advantage will be a factor they look to exploit.

Crystal Palace travel to France in confident form. Pierre Sage's side produced a stunning comeback against Nottingham Forest in their most recent Premier League outing, recovering from a goal down to win 3-1 at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma, and Yeremy Pino.

The Eagles sit second in the Europa League standings, above Lyon in tenth, which gives this fixture an added edge for the French side, who will be eager to close that gap with a home win.

With Palace's European momentum and Lyon's need for points on home soil, this shapes up as a genuinely competitive continental tie. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Lyon are managed by Paulo Fonseca for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace are led by Pierre Sage. No confirmed team news has been provided at this stage for the away side either, and the latest squad information will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Lyon have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1, which followed a strong 4-0 win over Rennes. They also claimed a 2-1 Europa League victory at Anderlecht during that run. Across the five matches, Lyon scored ten goals and conceded six.

Crystal Palace have also recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, and they also beat Lech Poznan 4-0 in the Europa League earlier in the run. Palace scored nine goals and conceded six across the period, with defeats to Bristol City and Ipswich Town the low points of an otherwise productive stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Club Friendlies Crystal Palace CRY 2 Lyon OL 0 FT 0 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only recorded competitive meeting between these two clubs came on August 5, 2023, when Crystal Palace beat Lyon 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. With just one match in the dataset, no broader pattern can be established between the sides ahead of what will be their first competitive encounter.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Crystal Palace currently sit second while Lyon are tenth, giving the away side the stronger continental position heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: