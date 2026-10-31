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Premier League
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Anfield
team-logoArsenal
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Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool
Arsenal
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal in live Premier League action today.

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How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
IrelandSky Go
IndiaJioHotstar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeDAZN
CaribbeanDisney+
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Anfield

Arsenal travel to Anfield on Sunday for a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Gunners sit second in the division and arrive in Merseyside with title ambitions firmly intact, while Liverpool look to extend their recent run of form under manager Andoni Iraola.

Arsenal have won eight of their nine opening league games, a record that underlines their credentials as genuine contenders this season. Yet Anfield remains a stubborn obstacle. The Gunners have not claimed three points at the ground in a Premier League match for 14 years, enduring 13 visits without a league win.

Mikel Arteta has been direct about what Sunday represents. He has urged his squad to approach the fixture with total conviction, framing the streak not as a burden but as an opportunity to make history.

Liverpool arrive on a five-game winning run across all competitions. Iraola's side have been particularly sharp in recent weeks, beating Brighton in the league and eliminating Chelsea from the Carabao Cup, which gives them momentum heading into this meeting.

Arsenal come into the game carrying some injury concerns. William Saliba and Bukayo Saka remain sidelined, while teenager Max Dowman serves a suspension after his red card appeal was rejected. Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori are also listed among the absentees, though both returned to training on Friday and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Thierry Henry, speaking ahead of the fixture, backed Arsenal to find a way despite the absences. He pointed to recent results against Bayern Munich and Everton as evidence that this squad knows how to grind out results when conditions are difficult.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerM. KerkezM. KerkezR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetV. van DijkV. van DijkC. GakpoC. GakpoA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterR. GravenberchR. GravenberchF. WirtzF. WirtzB. BarcolaB. BarcolaA. IsakA. IsakD. RayaD. RayaE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielR. CalafioriR. CalafioriB. WhiteB. WhiteE. EzeE. EzeN. MaduekeN. MaduekeD. RiceD. RiceB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesM. OedegaardM. OedegaardK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • M. Arteta
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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