Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 Aaraasen Stadion

Today's game between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad are listed below.

Lillestroem host Real Sociedad at Aaraasen Stadion in Skedsmo in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Hans Erik Oedegaard's side come into this match with a degree of momentum after a run that includes a draw against Sparta Prague in the Europa League and back-to-back wins in Norwegian football. Playing at home gives Lillestroem a platform they will want to use.

Real Sociedad arrive under Pellegrino Matarazzo having drawn their most recent Europa League outing 1-1 against Union St. Gilloise. The Spanish side have been more consistent in LaLiga, winning their last two league matches, including a 2-5 victory away at Malaga.

Both clubs sit 22nd in the Europa League standings, which makes this fixture a direct contest for position. A win here could shift the picture significantly for either side.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad, read on below.

How to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Lillestroem are managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension data is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Sociedad head into the match under Pellegrino Matarazzo. As with Lillestroem, no confirmed team news or injury information has been provided at this stage, and the projected XI will be updated when available.

Form

Lillestroem have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 win at Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, and they drew 1-1 with Sparta Prague in their previous Europa League game. Earlier in the run, they beat Baerum 5-1 in the Cup but lost 3-0 to Viking. Across those five matches, Lillestroem scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

Real Sociedad have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-5 win at Malaga in LaLiga, following a 1-1 draw with Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League. They also beat Deportivo de A Coruna 3-2 and Valencia 2-3 on the road. Their only defeat in that run came against Athletic Bilbao. Sociedad scored fourteen goals and conceded ten across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad. This fixture has no recorded recent history between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, both Lillestroem and Real Sociedad are currently placed 22nd, making this a direct meeting between two sides in need of points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: