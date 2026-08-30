Premier League - Game Week 2 Aug 30, 2026 - 09:00 Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds United and Brentford will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Leeds United vs Brentford are listed below. US viewers can watch live on Fubo or DAZN.

Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that pits two sides already showing early-season intent against each other.

Daniel Farke's side head into this one off the back of a composed 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the league last weekend, a result that signalled Leeds mean business in their bid to establish themselves back in the top flight. Joe Rodon has spoken publicly about the quality and depth running through the squad, and that confidence is not without foundation.

Brentford arrive in West Yorkshire with their own momentum. Keith Andrews watched a rotated side dismantle Birmingham City 6-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, and before that, the Bees put in a statement performance to beat Tottenham 3-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on the opening weekend. Roberto De Zerbi admitted his Spurs side were not ready for the battle Brentford brought.

Brentford currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, while Leeds are ninth after one round of fixtures. It is early days, but both clubs have reason to feel good about where they are.

The visiting side have injury concerns to manage, with Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, and Yehor Yarmoliuk all sidelined. Leeds are without Mateo Joseph and Ilia Gruev.

This is a fixture with recent Premier League pedigree and genuine competitiveness on both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Daniel Farke names a projected XI that includes James Trafford in goal, with a back three of Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon, and Tarik Muharemovic. Jayden Bogle and James Justin provide width, while Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach sit in midfield alongside Harry Wilson. Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the attack. Mateo Joseph and Ilia Gruev are both absent through injury, with no suspensions to report.

For Brentford, Keith Andrews sets up with Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks, backed by Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, and Keane Lewis-Potter in defence. Michael Kayode and Kevin Schade provide energy in wide areas, with Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, and Mamadou Sangare in the middle. Dango Ouattara and Igor Thiago lead the line. Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, and Yehor Yarmoliuk are all ruled out injured. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

Leeds United head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest on August 25, following a 1-0 Premier League win at the City Ground three days earlier. Earlier in pre-season, they beat Augsburg 4-0 and RB Leipzig 2-0, with their only defeat coming in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United that ended in a loss on other criteria.

Brentford's recent form is equally strong. They won four of their last five, drawing just once. Their most impressive result was a 7-0 pre-season demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt, and they backed that up with a 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham on August 22. The Bees then beat Birmingham 6-1 in the Carabao Cup, scoring 17 goals across their last four matches. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in May.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came at Elland Road on March 21, 2026, when the fixture ended 0-0 in the Premier League. Before that, Brentford and Leeds drew 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, neither side has dominated, with one win apiece and three draws, though Brentford did claim a 5-2 victory in September 2022.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit fourth while Leeds United are ninth after the opening matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds United vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: