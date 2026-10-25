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Serie A
team-logoLecce
Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare
team-logoJuventus
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How to watch today's Lecce vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Lecce vs Juventus
Lecce
Juventus
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Today's game between Lecce and Juventus will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Lecce vs Juventus are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Lecce host Juventus at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare on Sunday in the eighth round of Serie A 2026/27, with both clubs arriving at this fixture under very different pressures.

The Giallorossi head into the game with genuine confidence. Eusebio Di Francesco's side beat Udinese 3-0 last weekend and have collected six points from their last four league matches, leaving them ninth in the table with nine points from seven games.

Juventus, by contrast, are in a difficult stretch. Luciano Spalletti's side have managed just one win in their last four official fixtures, that coming in Europe, while picking up a single point across their previous two Serie A outings. A 3-0 home defeat to Lazio last time out in the league was a damaging result.

The injury situation at Juventus is growing serious. The club have already seen 16 players pass through the treatment room this season, and two more were added to that list after the Europa League draw with Rennes in midweek, leaving Spalletti with a significantly depleted squad to select from.

For Lecce, the mood is more settled, though they too are without key personnel. The loss of Ivan Ilic, one of their standout summer signings, to a serious injury requiring surgery is a blow that will be felt for some time.

This is a fixture where the standings are closer than Juventus supporters might expect, and where Lecce will believe they can take something. Find out below how to watch the game live.

How to watch Lecce vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

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Hassle-free
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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Lecce vs Juventus Probable lineups

4-3-3
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
page.match.formation.title
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-4-1-2
W. FalconeW. FalconeA. GalloA. GalloD. VeigaD. VeigaGabrielGabrielK. GasparK. GasparO. NgomO. NgomM. KabaM. KabaY. MalehY. MalehW. GeubbelsW. Geubbelsteam-logoA. FatahK. N'DriK. N'DriG. VicarioG. VicarioP. KaluluP. KaluluJ. LucumiJ. LucumiG. BremerG. BremerA. CambiasoA. CambiasoK. AlajbegovicK. AlajbegovicP. SarrP. SarrW. McKennieW. McKennieD. LuizD. LuizR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniN. WoltemadeN. Woltemade
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
4-3-3
Lecce

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • E. Di Francesco
  • L. Spalletti

Di Francesco is without several players for the home side. Ivan Ilic is ruled out after scans confirmed a serious injury requiring surgery, while Lassana Coulibaly, Medon Berisha, and Santiago Pierotti are also sidelined. With Ilic and Coulibaly absent in midfield, Youssef Maleh and Mohamed Kaba are expected to start alongside Oumar Ngom, with Willem Geubbels leading the attack in the projected XI.

Spalletti faces a considerably longer injury list. Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez are the latest additions, both having picked up muscular injuries during the Rennes match in midweek. They join Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, Kamil Grabara, Arkadiusz Milik, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, and Jeff Ekhator on the sidelines. The projected XI sees Pierre Kalulu pushed into midfield to cover, with Federico Gatti starting in defence alongside Gleison Bremer and Jhon Lucumi. Pape Sarr is expected to play despite not being fully fit.

Form

LEC

LEC - Form

CGL
L1-0
MON
W3-2
MIL
L3-0
BOL
L1-2
UDI
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

CRE
L0-1
CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
REN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lecce arrive in reasonable shape, having won two of their last five matches and lost two, with their most recent outing a commanding 3-0 victory away at Udinese. That result followed a 1-2 home defeat to Bologna, but across the five matches Di Francesco's side have shown they are capable of producing results, earlier beating Monza 3-2 in September.

Juventus have struggled for consistency. Their last five results show one win, one draw, and three losses, with the win coming against Celta Vigo in the Europa League. In Serie A they have taken two points from six available, drawing 1-1 at Cagliari before the 3-0 home loss to Lazio. The midweek draw with Rennes, during which they lost two more players to injury, did little to ease the pressure on Spalletti.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LecceDrawJuventus
0
2
3
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
1
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Juventus win at the Via del Mare in May 2026, continuing a recent pattern of tight contests. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Juventus have the stronger record, winning three times to Lecce's none, with two draws, though three of those five games ended with a one-goal margin or fewer. The series suggests Lecce have made these fixtures competitive but have rarely come away with the points.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
8710165+1122
W
W
W
W
D
2
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
8530196+1318
D
W
D
D
W
4
ComoComoCOM
8521147+717
W
W
D
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
8
CagliariCagliariCGL
841369-313
L
L
D
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
10
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Lecce sit 12th and Juventus are 10th, separated by just two points heading into this eighth-round fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lecce vs Juventus today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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