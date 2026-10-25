Serie A - Game Week 8 Oct 25, 2026 - 13:00 Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Today's game between Lecce and Juventus will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Lecce vs Juventus are listed below.

Lecce host Juventus at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare on Sunday in the eighth round of Serie A 2026/27, with both clubs arriving at this fixture under very different pressures.

The Giallorossi head into the game with genuine confidence. Eusebio Di Francesco's side beat Udinese 3-0 last weekend and have collected six points from their last four league matches, leaving them ninth in the table with nine points from seven games.

Juventus, by contrast, are in a difficult stretch. Luciano Spalletti's side have managed just one win in their last four official fixtures, that coming in Europe, while picking up a single point across their previous two Serie A outings. A 3-0 home defeat to Lazio last time out in the league was a damaging result.

The injury situation at Juventus is growing serious. The club have already seen 16 players pass through the treatment room this season, and two more were added to that list after the Europa League draw with Rennes in midweek, leaving Spalletti with a significantly depleted squad to select from.

For Lecce, the mood is more settled, though they too are without key personnel. The loss of Ivan Ilic, one of their standout summer signings, to a serious injury requiring surgery is a blow that will be felt for some time.

This is a fixture where the standings are closer than Juventus supporters might expect, and where Lecce will believe they can take something. Find out below how to watch the game live.

How to watch Lecce vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Di Francesco is without several players for the home side. Ivan Ilic is ruled out after scans confirmed a serious injury requiring surgery, while Lassana Coulibaly, Medon Berisha, and Santiago Pierotti are also sidelined. With Ilic and Coulibaly absent in midfield, Youssef Maleh and Mohamed Kaba are expected to start alongside Oumar Ngom, with Willem Geubbels leading the attack in the projected XI.

Spalletti faces a considerably longer injury list. Zeki Celik and Nico Gonzalez are the latest additions, both having picked up muscular injuries during the Rennes match in midweek. They join Kenan Yildiz, Manuel Locatelli, Kamil Grabara, Arkadiusz Milik, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, and Jeff Ekhator on the sidelines. The projected XI sees Pierre Kalulu pushed into midfield to cover, with Federico Gatti starting in defence alongside Gleison Bremer and Jhon Lucumi. Pape Sarr is expected to play despite not being fully fit.

Form

Lecce arrive in reasonable shape, having won two of their last five matches and lost two, with their most recent outing a commanding 3-0 victory away at Udinese. That result followed a 1-2 home defeat to Bologna, but across the five matches Di Francesco's side have shown they are capable of producing results, earlier beating Monza 3-2 in September.

Juventus have struggled for consistency. Their last five results show one win, one draw, and three losses, with the win coming against Celta Vigo in the Europa League. In Serie A they have taken two points from six available, drawing 1-1 at Cagliari before the 3-0 home loss to Lazio. The midweek draw with Rennes, during which they lost two more players to injury, did little to ease the pressure on Spalletti.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 Juventus win at the Via del Mare in May 2026, continuing a recent pattern of tight contests. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Juventus have the stronger record, winning three times to Lecce's none, with two draws, though three of those five games ended with a one-goal margin or fewer. The series suggests Lecce have made these fixtures competitive but have rarely come away with the points.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Lecce sit 12th and Juventus are 10th, separated by just two points heading into this eighth-round fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lecce vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: