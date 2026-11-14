How to watch Latvia vs Armenia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 6 Nov 15, 2026 - 09:00 Skonto Stadium

Latvia host Armenia at Skonto Stadium in Riga in a UEFA Nations League C Group 2 fixture, with both sides looking to close out their campaign on a positive note.

Paolo Nicolato's Latvia arrive in poor form and have struggled throughout this Nations League cycle. They have lost four of their last five matches and were beaten 2-1 by Montenegro in their most recent outing on November 12.

Armenia head into this match having drawn 1-1 with Cyprus on November 12, a result that continues a mixed run for Yegishe Melikyan's side. They have won just once in their last five games, though that victory — a 2-0 win over Latvia earlier in the campaign — will give them confidence ahead of this return fixture.

Latvia sit fourth in Group 2, with Armenia one place above them in third. Neither side can challenge for promotion, but both will want to finish the group stage with something to show.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Latvia vs Armenia live.

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