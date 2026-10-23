Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 23, 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest are listed below.

Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Friday, October 23, in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Gary O'Neil's side arrive into this one having lost three of their last five league outings, including a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City last weekend. The Tractor Boys will be desperate to arrest that slide on home soil, where they have shown they can be a threat.

Forest arrive in Suffolk on the back of a bruising 1-0 defeat at Arsenal, a match that Oliver Glasner's side struggled to find any attacking rhythm in before Noni Madueke's late deflected winner settled it. That result extended a difficult run for Forest away from the City Ground.

Glasner has injury concerns to navigate heading into this one, with Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona both sidelined. The visitors will need their projected XI to perform with greater cohesion than they managed at the Emirates.

For Ipswich, Sasa Lukic remains out through injury, though O'Neil will be encouraged by the performances of Julio Enciso and Exequiel Palacios in recent weeks. Home advantage at a raucous Portman Road could prove decisive.

This is a fixture that matters. Forest need points to climb away from trouble, while Ipswich cannot afford to let a promising home record slip. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil names a projected XI of Christian Walton, Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, Abdul Fatawu, Abdoul Ouattara, Florentino, Leif Davis, Julio Enciso, Exequiel Palacios, and Emersonn. Sasa Lukic is ruled out through injury, with no suspensions affecting the Ipswich squad.

Oliver Glasner is set to deploy Matz Sels, Jair Cunha, Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, Neco Williams, Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee, Daniel Munoz, Dan Ndoye, and Liam Delap. Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona are both unavailable through injury, with no players suspended. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Ipswich Town have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Manchester City, and they also fell 2-4 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup during that run. A 2-1 win over Fulham and a 2-3 victory away at Crystal Palace represent the brighter moments. Across those five fixtures, Ipswich scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Nottingham Forest have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, and they also lost 3-1 at Crystal Palace. Forest's standout result in that run was a 1-2 win away at Aston Villa, while they drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur. Across five matches, Forest scored three goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2025, when Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich Town 4-2 in a Premier League fixture at Portman Road. The previous encounter, a Premier League match at the City Ground in November 2024, also ended in a Forest win, 1-0. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Forest hold the stronger overall record, though an FA Cup tie in March 2025 ended 1-1.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit 10th while Nottingham Forest are 19th, meaning Forest come into this fixture inside the relegation zone and in genuine need of a result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: