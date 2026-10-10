Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 10, 2026 - 10:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Fulham will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Ipswich Town vs Fulham are listed below. Fubo and DAZN are carrying coverage of this Premier League fixture.

Ipswich Town host Fulham at Portman Road in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Gary O'Neil's side are looking to arrest a difficult run of results, while Alvaro Arbeloa brings a Fulham team to Suffolk that has shown flashes of quality without quite finding consistency.

Ipswich have struggled for momentum in recent weeks, picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Four defeats in that stretch tell a sobering story for O'Neil, who needs a home performance to steady the ship.

Fulham arrive in a slightly better position, though their own form has been mixed. Back-to-back draws in the Premier League suggest a team capable of grinding out points, but defeats either side of those results underline the inconsistency that has defined their campaign so far.

The Cottagers will be without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete through injury, though Antonee Robinson is expected to feature at left-back — a position that has attracted transfer speculation in recent months.

For Ipswich, the absences of Jack Taylor, Emersonn, and Azor Matusiwa through injury, combined with Abdul Fatawu serving a suspension, leave O'Neil with selection decisions to make across the pitch.

With Ipswich sitting in the lower half of the table and Fulham not far above the relegation places, both sides need points. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil must plan without Jack Taylor, Emersonn, and Azor Matusiwa, all of whom are sidelined through injury. Abdul Fatawu is also unavailable, serving a suspension, which further limits O'Neil's attacking options. The projected XI includes Christian Walton in goal, with a back four of Dara O'Shea, Abdoul Ouattara, Issa Diop, and Leif Davis. Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Sasa Lukic, Julio Enciso, and Jack Clarke are expected to operate in midfield and attack alongside Exequiel Palacios and Daizen Maeda.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham are without Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete through injury, but no suspensions affect the away squad. Bernd Leno is set to start in goal, with Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, David Affengruber, and Timothy Castagne forming the back line. Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, and Shea Charles are expected in midfield, with Joshua King, Oscar Bobb, and Gonzalo Garcia leading the attack.

Form

Ipswich head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, losing four. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Everton in the Premier League, and they also fell to a heavy 5-2 loss against Manchester United earlier in the run. A 2-3 win at Crystal Palace stands as the sole bright spot, but Ipswich have conceded nine goals across those five matches, a figure that underlines the defensive fragility O'Neil must address.

Fulham's recent record shows one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. They beat West Ham United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup and held both Manchester United and Liverpool to draws in the Premier League. Defeats to Crystal Palace and Sunderland temper those positives, though Arbeloa's side have kept one clean sheet in the period and scored seven goals across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 when Fulham hosted Ipswich at Craven Cottage in January 2025. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Portman Road in August 2024. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, neither side has managed to establish clear dominance, with the series featuring two draws, two Fulham victories, and one Ipswich win. Fulham's 3-1 Carabao Cup win at Portman Road in November 2023 represents their most convincing recent result in the fixture.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town sit 11th while Fulham are placed 19th, making this a fixture with contrasting but urgent motivations — Ipswich pushing to move up the standings and Fulham desperate to climb away from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: