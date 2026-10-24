Serie A - Game Week 8 Oct 25, 2026 - 07:30 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Fiorentina will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 7:30 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Inter vs Fiorentina are listed below.

Inter host Fiorentina at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sunday, October 25, in the lunch-time fixture of Serie A matchday 8, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 CET.

The Nerazzurri arrive in strong form, sitting second in the table after winning six of their first seven league games. A midweek Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk added further momentum, though it came at a cost with the injury list growing ahead of a congested run of fixtures.

Coach Cristian Chivu faces a series of selection questions, not least whether to hand Pio Esposito a starting role after the striker was left unused against Shakhtar. The form of Carlos Augusto, who scored the winner in that Champions League win and has been outstanding at both centre-back and wing-back, only adds to the tactical intrigue.

Fiorentina arrive in a difficult moment. The Viola have taken just one point from their last three Serie A matches and sit 18th in the standings. The return of Paolo Vanoli to the dugout has not yet produced the upturn in results the club needed.

With Inter facing three Serie A fixtures in the coming week alone, Chivu is expected to rotate his squad significantly. Several changes from the side that beat Shakhtar are anticipated, with goalkeeper Ivan Provedel likely to come in for Pepo Martinez.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Inter vs Fiorentina, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Inter vs Fiorentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Inter go into the match without Curtis Jones, Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Benjamin Pavard, and Luis Henrique, all sidelined through injury. Chivu's projected XI is: Provedel; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Esposito, Thuram. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Fiorentina are without Fabiano Parisi, Arthur Atta, and Luca Ranieri through injury, with no suspensions listed for either side. Vanoli's projected XI is: De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Pongracic, Dodo; Fagioli, Brescianini, Ndour; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie.

Form

Inter have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with the defeat coming against Club Brugge in the Champions League, 4-3. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe, following a 3-1 Serie A victory at Bologna. Across those five games, Inter scored 10 goals and conceded six, with three consecutive wins in their most recent run.

Fiorentina have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last four competitive matches, with the Coppa Italia win over Pisa excluded from the five-match run. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to Como in Serie A. The Viola lost 2-1 to Genoa before that and have scored just four league goals across their last four Serie A fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides ended 1-1, played at the Fiorentina in March 2026 in Serie A. Inter have the better of the last five head-to-head encounters, with three wins to Fiorentina's one, and one draw. Inter won 3-0 at San Siro in October 2025 and 2-1 in February 2025, while Fiorentina's sole victory in that run came with a 3-0 home win in February 2025.

Standings

In the Serie A 2026/27 standings, Inter are placed second while Fiorentina sit 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: