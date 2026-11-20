How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Columbus Crew with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Major League Soccer - 1/8 Nov 21, 2026 - 18:00 Chase Stadium

Inter Miami CF host Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, with the Eastern Conference's second-placed side looking to begin their post-season campaign on home turf.

Kily Gonzalez's side finished the 2026 regular season with 60 points, securing second place in the East after a campaign that saw Lionel Messi register 26 goals and 17 assists in 31 league appearances. The Argentine also became the first player in club history to reach 100 goals during the season and claimed a record second consecutive Golden Boot.

Columbus Crew arrive as the seventh seed under Laurent Courtois, having closed the regular season in strong form. The visitors have won four of their last five competitive matches and will carry genuine confidence into this best-of-three series.

These two sides have met twice already in 2026, splitting results between them. Columbus took a 2-1 win at home in September, while the sides drew 2-2 at Chase Stadium in August, making this playoff tie difficult to call.

Messi was also named a finalist for the 2026 MLS MVP award this week as he bids to become the first player to win the prize three consecutive years, adding further narrative weight to Miami's playoff run.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew live, read on below.

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