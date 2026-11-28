How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Once Caldas with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Primera A - Game Week 3 Nov 29, 2026 - 18:30

Independiente Medellin host Once Caldas in a Primera A league fixture, with the home side looking to recover after a derby defeat. The stadium and city have not yet been confirmed.

Medellin arrive on the back of a 3-1 loss to Atletico Nacional on November 26. It ended a run of four straight wins under Luis Perea, who had watched his side keep clean sheets in three of those victories.

That form has kept Medellin in the mix. They sit third in the Clausura playoff group and sixth in the Clausura table.

Once Caldas travel in a rougher spell. Hernan Herrera's team lost 3-0 to Santa Fe on November 25, and they have taken just one win from their last five outings.

Before that heavy defeat, Once Caldas played out a run of tight games against Atletico Nacional. They drew 0-0 in the league on November 22 and showed resilience in a 2-2 cup tie.

The visitors still hold some recent bragging rights in this fixture. They won 2-0 at Medellin's ground on October 18, so the hosts will want a response.

Here is how to follow the game, along with the latest on kick-off time, team news and the numbers behind both sides.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Independiente Medellin vs Once Caldas is not currently available. This section will be updated once broadcast details are confirmed.

Team news & squads