Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 25, 2026 - 10:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Brentford will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Hull City vs Brentford are listed below.

Hull City host Brentford at the MKM Stadium in a Premier League fixture that matters for both clubs as the season begins to take shape.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull side have struggled for consistency and arrive into this game without a win in their last five matches across all competitions. A home crowd offers some comfort, but the Tigers need a result to arrest a slide that has left them in the bottom half of the table.

Brentford come to Hull on the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium against Liverpool, a match settled by a late Alexander Isak winner off the bench. Keith Andrews's side have shown they can compete at the top end of the division, including a 3-0 win over Chelsea, but they have also shown defensive vulnerability at times.

The Bees arrive with two players suspended and injury concerns to manage, which could test the depth of Andrews's squad. Still, Brentford sit in the top half of the table and will back themselves to pick up points on the road.

For Hull, this is a chance to use home advantage to turn a difficult run around. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City vs Brentford live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hull City vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Hull City head into this fixture with a significant number of absentees. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Ilyas Ansah, Matt Targett, Charlie Hughes, and Nobel Mendy are all sidelined. Jakirovic's projected XI is expected to feature Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with John Egan, Semi Ajayi, Lucas Herrington, and Ryan Giles in defence, and Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Brentford are without Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva through injury, while Yehor Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt serve suspensions. Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal, with Sepp van den Berg and Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer expected in defence, and Igor Thiago leading the line for Andrews's side.

Form

Hull City have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham, and they have also fallen to Newcastle United and Sunderland in that run. The Tigers drew twice, 2-2 against both Everton and Chelsea, but have scored just six goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Brentford's recent form is more mixed. They have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. The standout result was a 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, though they followed that with a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool most recently. Across five matches, the Bees scored eight goals and conceded seven, pointing to an open and at times vulnerable defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2020 in the Championship, when Brentford won 5-1 at the MKM Stadium. Across the five previous head-to-head fixtures on record, all played in the Championship, Brentford hold the stronger record with two wins to Hull's one and two draws. Brentford have scored 13 goals in those five matches compared to Hull's six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit seventh while Hull City are eleventh, meaning the Bees arrive in Hull with a clear edge in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: