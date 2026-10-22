Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Lyon will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Hoffenheim vs Lyon are listed below.

Hoffenheim host Lyon at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim in a Europa League fixture that pits a side searching desperately for form against one that has found its rhythm at precisely the right moment.

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim arrive at this game in serious difficulty. Four defeats in their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League have left them rooted near the foot of the European standings, and the pressure to produce a result on home soil has rarely felt greater.

Lyon, managed by Paulo Fonseca, come into this contest with momentum behind them. A 3-2 Europa League win over Crystal Palace last week, followed by a Ligue 1 victory over Nice, has lifted the mood at the club considerably after a difficult spell earlier in the campaign.

The Europa League table tells a stark story. Hoffenheim sit 30th while Lyon have climbed to eighth, and that gap in continental standing gives the visitors a significant psychological edge heading into the SNP Arena.

For Hoffenheim, a home crowd represents their clearest route back into contention. For Lyon, three points would consolidate their position among the competition's stronger performers and keep the pressure on the sides above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim have not provided confirmed injury or suspension updates ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Paulo Fonseca has similarly not confirmed his Lyon squad for this match, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI currently available. Updates are expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and they also fell 2-3 to Besiktas in Europe during this run. Their only positive result was a 2-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart. Hoffenheim have scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures, a return that reflects the difficulties Ilzer is working to address.

Lyon have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nice, which followed a 3-2 Europa League victory against Crystal Palace. Earlier in the run, Fonseca's side beat Rennes 4-0 in Ligue 1 and won 1-2 at Anderlecht in Europe. Lyon have scored ten goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their only defeats coming against Lens and in an earlier domestic fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in November 2024, when Hoffenheim and Lyon drew 2-2 in the Europa League at the SNP Arena. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2018-19 Champions League group stage, with Lyon winning 2-2 at home and Hoffenheim drawing 3-3 at home in the reverse fixture. Across the three recorded meetings, neither side has managed a win, with all three matches ending level and producing a combined total of fourteen goals.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Lyon's eighth-place position puts them comfortably within the automatic qualification places, while Hoffenheim's 30th-place ranking leaves them among the sides at serious risk of elimination from the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: