How to watch Hartlepool United vs Solihull Moors with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

National League - Game Week 19 Nov 25, 2026 - 14:45 The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United host Solihull Moors at The Suit Direct Stadium in a National League fixture between two clubs sitting next to each other in the bottom half of the table.

Peter Wild's side arrive on the back of a win at Gateshead, where they came from behind to take a 2-1 victory last Saturday. It was a welcome result after a draw with Wealdstone and defeats to Boreham Wood and AFC Fylde.

Hartlepool's recent games have rarely been quiet. They have scored nine and conceded ten in their last five, and home supporters have grown used to goals at both ends.

Solihull Moors travel north in far better spirits under Chris Millington. They beat Altrincham 2-1 last weekend, their fourth win in a row, after losing to Carlisle United in late October.

That run has included a 2-0 win at Sutton United and a 3-2 success at Wealdstone, and it has lifted a side that remains just below Hartlepool in the table.

The two clubs have also produced entertaining football against each other, with Hartlepool winning both meetings last season by scoring four goals at Solihull in February.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. This page will be updated if a TV channel or live stream is confirmed.

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