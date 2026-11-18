How to watch Gremio vs Bahia with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 Nov 18, 2026 - 19:30

Gremio host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The two clubs sit at opposite ends of the table, with the stakes could not be more contrasting heading into round 35.

Gremio sit 18th, deep in the relegation zone, and need points urgently to keep their top-flight survival hopes alive. Renato Gaucho's side have struggled for consistency and face a difficult home test against a team with continental ambitions.

Bahia arrive in Porto Alegre in sixth place with 53 points from 34 matches, holding the final Copa Libertadores preliminary-round berth. Rogerio Ceni's side know that three points on the road would tighten their grip on that position with just four rounds remaining.

The visitors have attracted attention beyond the pitch this week, with City Football Group ambassador Pep Guardiola and group CEO Ferran Soriano set to attend Bahia's next home fixture. That kind of institutional backing reflects the ambition surrounding the Salvador club since City Football Group acquired a 90 per cent stake in 2023.

For Gremio, there is no such luxury of looking ahead. A defeat here could prove critical to their survival fight, making this a match they simply cannot afford to lose.

Read on for full details on how to watch Gremio vs Bahia live, including kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads