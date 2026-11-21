How to watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 Nov 22, 2026 - 15:00 Coliseum

Atletico Madrid travel to the Coliseum in Getafe for a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Diego Simeone's side sit third in the standings and will be looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats in their last two outings.

Getafe, under Pepe Bordalas, are fighting to climb away from 15th place. Their recent form has been uneven — three defeats in their last five matches — but they have shown they can hurt top sides at home.

Atletico arrive with problems to solve. Ademola Lookman is sidelined after sustaining a high-grade knee sprain on international duty with Nigeria, a more serious diagnosis than the national team initially reported. The Madrid club confirmed the full extent of the injury following their own medical assessment, and Lookman has begun rehabilitation with no return date set.

On a more positive note for Simeone, Lee Kang-in has arrived in excellent form and confidence. The South Korean playmaker recently retained the AFC International Player of the Year award in Bangkok, becoming the first player to win the honour in back-to-back editions. He is expected to start and will be central to Atletico's attacking play.

Getafe will be without Nemanja Gudelj through suspension, while Christantus Uche and Juanmi remain unavailable through injury. Bordalas will need his side to be defensively disciplined against an Atletico attack that, despite its current absences, still carries genuine quality.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid live.

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