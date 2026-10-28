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Serie A
team-logoGenoa
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
team-logoJuventus
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How to watch today's Genoa vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Genoa vs Juventus
Genoa
Juventus
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Today's game between Genoa and Juventus will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Genoa vs Juventus are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Juventus travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday to face Genoa in the ninth round of Serie A, looking to build on a 2-0 win at Lecce that snapped a difficult run of results.

Luciano Spalletti's side arrived at that victory through a tactical reset, shifting to a back three and leaning on Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie in central midfield. The change brought results immediately, with McKennie and Douglas Luiz both on the scoresheet against Lecce after a bruising 3-0 home defeat to Lazio the week before.

Yet questions linger over whether the new shape is a long-term fix or a short-term patch. Spalletti has acknowledged the dilemma publicly, and with a long injury list still hampering his options, Genova represents another test of the system's durability.

Genoa, managed by Daniele De Rossi, come into the match with genuine home confidence. They have not lost at the Ferraris in their last four competitive fixtures, and last weekend they beat Venezia 1-0 thanks to a Mikael Ellertsson goal to arrest a run of poor form.

Juventus sit seventh in Serie A while Genoa are down in 16th, meaning the visitors carry the weight of expectation but cannot afford complacency against a side that has shown it can grind out results at home.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Genoa vs Juventus.

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

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  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
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Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Monthly from$6.67
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Team news & squads

Genoa vs Juventus Probable lineups

3-5-2
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
page.match.formation.title
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-5-2
J. BijlowJ. BijlowL. OestigardL. OestigardJ. VasquezJ. VasquezA. MarcandalliA. MarcandalliM. FrendrupM. FrendrupS. El ShaarawyS. El ShaarawyM. EllertssonM. EllertssonH. TraoreH. TraoreT. BaldanziT. BaldanziVitinhaVitinhaM. OsmajicM. OsmajicG. VicarioG. VicarioG. BremerG. BremerF. GattiF. GattiJ. LucumiJ. LucumiW. McKennieW. McKennieP. KaluluP. KaluluD. LuizD. LuizT. KoopmeinersT. KoopmeinersA. CambiasoA. CambiasoR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniN. WoltemadeN. Woltemade
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-5-2
Genoa

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • D. De Rossi
  • L. Spalletti

Daniele De Rossi is without Joi Xheto Nuredini, Djibril Sow, Kingsley Ehizibue, Lorenzo Venturino, Samuel Wiafe, and Elias Havel through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. De Rossi is expected to start Tommaso Baldanzi in midfield, with Stephan El Shaarawy on the flank and Milutin Osmajic leading the attack alongside Vitinha.

Spalletti faces a considerably longer absentee list, with Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Chico Conceicao, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Grabara, and Augusto Owusu all unavailable. The coach is expected to retain much of the Lecce XI, with Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti, and Jhon Lucumi in a back three, and Douglas Luiz partnering Mamadou Sarr in the engine room after Teun Koopmeiners is set to drop out. Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani are projected to start up front, though Kerim Alajbegovic remains an option off the bench.

Form

GEN

GEN - Form

PAR
L2-1
RBU
L2-0
FIO
W2-1
ROM
L2-0
VEN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
REN
D2-2
LEC
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Genoa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Venezia in Serie A, with Ellertsson netting the only goal. Prior to that they lost 2-0 to Roma and 2-1 to Parma in the league, and fell 2-0 to Rapid Bucuresti in a friendly. Their sole other win came against Fiorentina, 2-1. Across those five games, Genoa scored five goals and conceded seven.

Juventus have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five across all competitions. They head into this match on the back of a 2-0 Serie A win at Lecce, their most convincing league performance of the recent stretch. Before that came a 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League and a 3-0 home loss to Lazio. The bianconeri also beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in Europe and drew 1-1 at Cagliari. Over those five fixtures, Spalletti's side scored six goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GenoaDrawJuventus
0
1
4
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
0Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 6 April 2026, when Juventus hosted Genoa and won 2-0 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Juventus have won four, with one draw and no defeats for Genoa. The bianconeri have scored nine goals in those five fixtures, while Genoa failed to find the net in three of them.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Juventus arrive in seventh place in Serie A, within reach of the European spots but needing a run of wins to close the gap. Genoa are 16th, close to the bottom of the table, and a home win would provide significant breathing room from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Juventus today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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