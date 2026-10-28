Serie A - Game Week 9 Oct 28, 2026 - 15:45 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Today's game between Genoa and Juventus will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Genoa vs Juventus are listed below.

Juventus travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday to face Genoa in the ninth round of Serie A, looking to build on a 2-0 win at Lecce that snapped a difficult run of results.

Luciano Spalletti's side arrived at that victory through a tactical reset, shifting to a back three and leaning on Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie in central midfield. The change brought results immediately, with McKennie and Douglas Luiz both on the scoresheet against Lecce after a bruising 3-0 home defeat to Lazio the week before.

Yet questions linger over whether the new shape is a long-term fix or a short-term patch. Spalletti has acknowledged the dilemma publicly, and with a long injury list still hampering his options, Genova represents another test of the system's durability.

Genoa, managed by Daniele De Rossi, come into the match with genuine home confidence. They have not lost at the Ferraris in their last four competitive fixtures, and last weekend they beat Venezia 1-0 thanks to a Mikael Ellertsson goal to arrest a run of poor form.

Juventus sit seventh in Serie A while Genoa are down in 16th, meaning the visitors carry the weight of expectation but cannot afford complacency against a side that has shown it can grind out results at home.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Genoa vs Juventus.

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Team news & squads

Daniele De Rossi is without Joi Xheto Nuredini, Djibril Sow, Kingsley Ehizibue, Lorenzo Venturino, Samuel Wiafe, and Elias Havel through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. De Rossi is expected to start Tommaso Baldanzi in midfield, with Stephan El Shaarawy on the flank and Milutin Osmajic leading the attack alongside Vitinha.

Spalletti faces a considerably longer absentee list, with Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Chico Conceicao, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Grabara, and Augusto Owusu all unavailable. The coach is expected to retain much of the Lecce XI, with Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti, and Jhon Lucumi in a back three, and Douglas Luiz partnering Mamadou Sarr in the engine room after Teun Koopmeiners is set to drop out. Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani are projected to start up front, though Kerim Alajbegovic remains an option off the bench.

Form

Genoa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Venezia in Serie A, with Ellertsson netting the only goal. Prior to that they lost 2-0 to Roma and 2-1 to Parma in the league, and fell 2-0 to Rapid Bucuresti in a friendly. Their sole other win came against Fiorentina, 2-1. Across those five games, Genoa scored five goals and conceded seven.

Juventus have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five across all competitions. They head into this match on the back of a 2-0 Serie A win at Lecce, their most convincing league performance of the recent stretch. Before that came a 2-2 draw with Rennes in the Europa League and a 3-0 home loss to Lazio. The bianconeri also beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in Europe and drew 1-1 at Cagliari. Over those five fixtures, Spalletti's side scored six goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 6 April 2026, when Juventus hosted Genoa and won 2-0 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Juventus have won four, with one draw and no defeats for Genoa. The bianconeri have scored nine goals in those five fixtures, while Genoa failed to find the net in three of them.

Standings

Juventus arrive in seventh place in Serie A, within reach of the European spots but needing a run of wins to close the gap. Genoa are 16th, close to the bottom of the table, and a home win would provide significant breathing room from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: