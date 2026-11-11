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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
team-logoGabon
team-logoLesotho
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Watch Gabon vs. Lesotho live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Gabon vs Lesotho
Gabon
Lesotho
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Gabon vs Lesotho in live Africa Cup of Nations Qualification action today.

How to watch Gabon vs Lesotho with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFanatiz Canada
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3

Gabon host Lesotho in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with both sides in contrasting positions heading into the match.

The Panthers sit second in Group A and will be looking to consolidate their standing after a mixed run of results. Sebastien Migne's side have shown they can compete at this level but have struggled for consistency, particularly against stronger opposition.

Lesotho arrive in difficult form. Bob Mafoso's team are rooted at the bottom of the group and have yet to find a foothold in the qualification campaign, with defeats piling up across their recent fixtures.

Gabon will carry the home advantage and the greater weight of expectation. Their record against Lesotho in this competition gives them further reason for confidence.

For Lesotho, the task is clear: find a result away from home against a side that has beaten them before at this stage. That is a tall order given where both teams currently stand.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

Team news & squads

Gabon vs Lesotho Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Migne

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