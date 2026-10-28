Carabao Cup - Game Week 4 Oct 28, 2026 - 15:45 Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Fulham vs Crystal Palace are listed below.

Fulham host Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage in the Carabao Cup, with both London clubs arriving in contrasting domestic moods after a busy midweek of fixtures.

Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham head into this tie on the back of back-to-back Premier League wins, with Oscar Bobb's late strike at Coventry last Saturday ending a nine-game wait for a victory on the road. That momentum gives the Cottagers a platform to push further into the competition.

Crystal Palace, managed by Pierre Sage, come into this fixture under mounting pressure. A 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton was followed by a 2-2 Europa League draw at Besiktas, and then a 2-0 loss at home to Newcastle United on Sunday, leaving the Eagles with just seven points from their league campaign so far.

Sage's squad has been stretched across two competitions, and the Carabao Cup presents a difficult balancing act for a side that desperately needs to find consistency. Palace's defensive record across their recent matches has been a clear concern.

With Fulham settled and Palace searching for a response, this cup tie at Craven Cottage carries real stakes for both clubs. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Fulham are managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off once the squad is confirmed.

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage will also be without a confirmed lineup at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Fulham arrive in strong recent form, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City, and they also beat Hull City 1-0 the week before. Their only defeat in the run came at Ipswich Town, where they lost 2-1. Across the five matches, Fulham scored seven goals and conceded five, with consecutive clean sheets in their two most recent games a positive sign for Arbeloa's side.

Crystal Palace have struggled for consistency, picking up one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle United, following a 2-2 Europa League draw at Besiktas. Palace's only win in the run was a 3-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest. They scored eight goals and conceded twelve across the five games, with their defensive record a persistent concern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on 5 September 2026, when Crystal Palace won 3-2 at Craven Cottage. Before that, Palace also claimed a 2-1 friendly win at Fulham in August 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, Crystal Palace hold three wins to Fulham's none, with one draw, including a 3-0 FA Cup victory at Craven Cottage in March 2025 and a 2-1 Premier League win at Fulham in December 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: