World Cup - Semi Finals Dallas Stadium

Today's game between France and Spain will kick-off at Jul 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for France vs Spain are listed below. Canadian viewers can watch live on TSN1, TSN+, CTV, CTV App, and Crave. French-language coverage is available on RDS and RDS Apps.

France and Spain meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday in the first semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A place in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium is at stake.

France arrive in Dallas having conceded just once across five matches. Didier Deschamps' side have been clinical throughout the tournament, scoring 16 goals in total, with Kylian Mbappe central to everything they produce. His 2-0 quarter-final win over Morocco was the latest in a run of performances that have silenced doubters and restored France to the top of the FIFA World Rankings.

Spain have been equally convincing. Luis de la Fuente's side recovered from a draw in their opening group game against Cabo Verde to eliminate Austria, Portugal, and Belgium in succession, conceding just once across those three knockout matches. They arrive in Dallas as Group H winners and with genuine belief that they can reach their first World Cup final since 2010.

The mind games have already started. Lamine Yamal publicly declared that France should be afraid of Spain, while Ibrahima Konate responded from the French camp. Spain captain Rodri, drawing confidence from recent victories over Les Bleus, has simultaneously urged Yamal to manage his anxiety and let his football do the talking.

For Mbappe, this fixture carries particular weight. The 27-year-old endured a difficult club season at Real Madrid and arrives in Dallas with 20 World Cup goals to his name, one behind Lionel Messi's all-time record. Few stages could be bigger for a player with that target in sight.

On Spain's right flank, Pedro Porro has nailed down a starting berth after beginning the tournament on the bench. His partnership with Yamal has become one of the most dangerous combinations at this World Cup and will be central to La Roja's attacking plans.

For details on how to watch France vs Spain, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch France vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps is expected to name an unchanged side. The projected XI has Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone are set to anchor midfield, with Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele supporting Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions have been declared for France, though Mbappe was substituted late in the quarter-final against Morocco and updates on his fitness are expected closer to kick-off.

Spain also appear to have a fully fit squad available. Luis de la Fuente's projected XI features Unai Simon in goal, with Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella across the back line. Rodri and Pedri are set to partner in central midfield, with Dani Olmo, Alejandro Baena, and Lamine Yamal in support of Mikel Oyarzabal. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for La Roja.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France have won all five of their most recent matches, all at the 2026 World Cup. Their last outing was a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco, with Mbappe and Dembele on the scoresheet. Prior to that, they beat Paraguay 1-0, defeated Sweden 3-0, Norway 4-1, and Iraq 3-0. Across those five games, France scored 13 goals and conceded just one. They kept four clean sheets in that run.

Spain have also won their last five, all at this tournament. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals, the first match in which they conceded. Before that, they beat Portugal 1-0, Austria 3-0, Uruguay 1-0, and Saudi Arabia 4-0. Spain scored 11 goals across those five fixtures and kept three clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-4 Spain win in the UEFA Nations League final on June 5, 2025. Before that, Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals of Euro 2024, while France won 2-1 in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final. Across the last five meetings, Spain have won three and France two, with both sides combining for 16 goals.

Standings

France won Group I to advance through the group stage, while Spain finished top of Group H.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: