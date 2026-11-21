How to watch Fluminense vs Mirassol with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 Nov 22, 2026 - 16:30

Fluminense host Mirassol in a Serie A fixture with the two clubs separated by eleven places in the table. Marcao's side sit fourth and are pushing for a top-four finish, while Mirassol find themselves down in 15th and looking to climb clear of trouble.

Fluminense arrive in strong form. They have won their last three Serie A matches, most recently beating Sao Paulo on the road, and carry real momentum into this home fixture.

Mirassol's recent results have been mixed. A draw against Atletico MG was a solid point on the road, but their defeat to Corinthians earlier in the run showed they can be undone at this level.

The head-to-head record leans firmly in Fluminense's favour. They have won two of the three most recent meetings, and Mirassol will need to produce something out of the ordinary to change that pattern here.

For Fluminense, a win would consolidate their grip on a continental berth. For Mirassol, any points taken from a ground like this would represent a genuine statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

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