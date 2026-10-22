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Europa League
team-logoFerencvaros
Groupama Arena
team-logoTorreense
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How to watch today's Ferencvaros vs Torreense Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Ferencvaros vs Torreense
Ferencvaros
Torreense
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Ferencvaros and Torreense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Groupama Arena

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Torreense will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Ferencvaros vs Torreense are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Ferencvaros host Torreense at the Groupama Arena in Budapest in the UEFA Europa League, with Balazs Borbely's side looking to build on a positive run in the competition.

Ferencvaros arrive in decent European form. Their last five matches include a 1-3 win away at Celtic and a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen, results that underline their ability to perform on the continental stage.

In domestic competition, the picture is more mixed. Borbely's side have drawn three of their last five NB I outings, including a 1-1 result against Kisvarda in their most recent league fixture, and will be eager to carry their European momentum into this match.

Torreense arrive from Liga Portugal 2 carrying a difficult run of results. Luis Tralhao's side lost 1-2 to Sunderland in their last Europa League outing and fell 1-0 to Tondela in the league, leaving them in need of a positive response.

The Portuguese club did show what they are capable of earlier in the campaign, claiming a 1-2 win away at Lillestroem in the Europa League. That result remains their standout performance in the competition so far.

Both sides are in the bottom half of the Europa League standings and know that points here are not optional. The Groupama Arena provides a stern test for any visiting side, and Torreense will need to be at their best to leave Budapest with anything.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Ferencvaros vs Torreense Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Borbely

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Torreense head coach Luis Tralhao also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Further squad details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

FTC

FTC - Form

CEL
W1-3
NYI
D1-1
DEB
D1-1
VPL
W2-1
KIS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5
TOR

TOR - Form

BEN
W0-2
LEI
D0-0
LIL
W1-2
TON
L1-0
SUN
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ferencvaros head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Kisvarda in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 1-3 victory away at Celtic in the Europa League. They also beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in their previous Europa League fixture. Across those five matches, Ferencvaros have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Torreense arrive with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Europa League defeat to Sunderland, which followed a 1-0 loss to Tondela in Liga Portugal 2. Tralhao's side did win 1-2 away at Lillestroem in the Europa League and beat Benfica B 2-0 earlier in the run. They have scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Ferencvaros and Torreense. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros currently sit seventh, while Torreense are placed 19th, with both sides in the lower half of the competition standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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