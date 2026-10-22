Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 12:45 Groupama Arena

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Torreense will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Ferencvaros vs Torreense are listed below.

Ferencvaros host Torreense at the Groupama Arena in Budapest in the UEFA Europa League, with Balazs Borbely's side looking to build on a positive run in the competition.

Ferencvaros arrive in decent European form. Their last five matches include a 1-3 win away at Celtic and a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen, results that underline their ability to perform on the continental stage.

In domestic competition, the picture is more mixed. Borbely's side have drawn three of their last five NB I outings, including a 1-1 result against Kisvarda in their most recent league fixture, and will be eager to carry their European momentum into this match.

Torreense arrive from Liga Portugal 2 carrying a difficult run of results. Luis Tralhao's side lost 1-2 to Sunderland in their last Europa League outing and fell 1-0 to Tondela in the league, leaving them in need of a positive response.

The Portuguese club did show what they are capable of earlier in the campaign, claiming a 1-2 win away at Lillestroem in the Europa League. That result remains their standout performance in the competition so far.

Both sides are in the bottom half of the Europa League standings and know that points here are not optional. The Groupama Arena provides a stern test for any visiting side, and Torreense will need to be at their best to leave Budapest with anything.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Torreense head coach Luis Tralhao also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Further squad details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Ferencvaros head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Kisvarda in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 1-3 victory away at Celtic in the Europa League. They also beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in their previous Europa League fixture. Across those five matches, Ferencvaros have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Torreense arrive with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Europa League defeat to Sunderland, which followed a 1-0 loss to Tondela in Liga Portugal 2. Tralhao's side did win 1-2 away at Lillestroem in the Europa League and beat Benfica B 2-0 earlier in the run. They have scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Ferencvaros and Torreense. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros currently sit seventh, while Torreense are placed 19th, with both sides in the lower half of the competition standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: