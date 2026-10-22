Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Maksimir

Today's game between Dinamo Zagreb and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 p.m..

Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Dinamo Zagreb host NEC Nijmegen at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as they look to improve their standings in the competition.

Mario Kovacevic's side come into this match in solid form, having won four of their last five games across all competitions. A 1-0 victory over Anderlecht in the Europa League was followed by a commanding 5-1 win over Slaven in the HNL, giving the Croatian side genuine momentum heading into this tie.

NEC Nijmegen have had a more difficult run. Dick Schreuder's team sit 27th in the Europa League standings and have managed just one win in their last five outings. A heavy 5-0 defeat to Juventus earlier in the campaign continues to weigh on their European record.

The Dutch side did show some resilience in their most recent Europa League outing, drawing 1-1 with Levski Sofia, and they arrive in Zagreb having drawn four of their last five matches. Whether that steadiness translates to a positive result on the road remains to be seen.

With Dinamo holding home advantage and the better recent form, Kovacevic will expect his side to press for three points. For NEC, keeping the game tight will be the priority as they try to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb are managed by Mario Kovacevic for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

NEC Nijmegen head coach Dick Schreuder takes charge of the away side. As with Dinamo, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage, and further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Dinamo Zagreb have won four of their last five competitive matches, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 win over Slaven in the HNL, and they also beat Anderlecht 1-0 in the Europa League. The one blemish in that run was a 2-1 home loss to Hajduk Split. Across the five matches, Dinamo have scored 13 goals and conceded eight.

NEC Nijmegen have drawn four of their last five matches, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, while they also drew 1-1 with Levski Sofia in the Europa League. Their only defeat in that period was a 5-0 loss to Juventus in Europe. NEC have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met once in the available head-to-head record. That meeting came in the Europa League on October 23, 2008, when Dinamo Zagreb beat NEC Nijmegen 3-2 at Stadion Maksimir. Dinamo hold the superior record from that single encounter, with one win to NEC's none.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Dinamo Zagreb currently sit 14th while NEC Nijmegen are placed 27th, leaving the Dutch side with significant ground to make up in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: