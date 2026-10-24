Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 24, 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Today's game between Coventry City and Fulham will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Coventry City vs Fulham are listed below.

Coventry City host Fulham at the Coventry Building Society Arena in what shapes up as a meeting between two sides fighting to climb away from the foot of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard's Coventry come into this one on the back of a bruising 3-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, a result that snapped a two-match winning run in the league. That victory over Newcastle — a convincing 4-1 — had briefly offered encouragement, but the Sky Blues now sit 18th and need a response.

Fulham, managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, arrive in slightly better shape on the road. The Cottagers drew at Liverpool and Manchester United earlier in the campaign, and picked up a 1-0 win at Hull City last time out. They sit 19th, however, and cannot afford to fall further behind.

The hosts will be without several key members of their squad through injury, while Fulham carry a suspension concern of their own heading into the fixture. Both managers will be weighing their options carefully.

With both clubs planted in the bottom three, the points on offer here carry real urgency. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost in a congested lower half of the table.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Coventry City vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Team news & squads

Frank Lampard is without Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, and Luke Woolfenden through injury as Coventry prepare for this fixture. With those absentees in mind, Lampard is expected to deploy a projected XI featuring Carl Rushworth in goal, a back line of Milan van Ewijk, Ethan Pinnock, Jay Dasilva, and Bobby Thomas, with Matt Grimes, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jack Rudoni, and Brandon Thomas-Asante in midfield, and Caleb Yirenkyi and Sidiki Cherif leading the attack.

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa reports no fresh injury concerns but must plan without Ryan Sessegnon, who is suspended. Arbeloa's projected XI is expected to see Bernd Leno start in goal, with Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Antonee Robinson, and Calvin Bassey in defence, Sander Berge, Shea Charles, Oscar Bobb, and Alex Iwobi in midfield, and Joshua King alongside Gonzalo Garcia in attack.

Form

Coventry have won two, lost two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding ten in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Prior to that, they produced their best result of the campaign — a 4-1 win over Newcastle United — and also claimed a 0-1 away victory at Nottingham Forest. Two defeats against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and Brighton in the league complete the picture.

Fulham have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win at Hull City in the Premier League, and they also drew 1-1 at Manchester United and held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield. A 2-1 defeat at Ipswich and a Carabao Cup win at West Ham round out the five-match sequence. Fulham have scored seven and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on April 10, 2022, when Coventry City won 3-1 away at Fulham. Before that, Coventry hosted Fulham on October 2, 2021, and won 4-1 at home. Across the two recorded meetings, Coventry have won both, scoring seven goals to Fulham's two.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Coventry City sit 18th and Fulham are 19th, making this a direct contest between two sides deep in the relegation places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coventry City vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: