How to watch Coritiba vs Flamengo with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 Nov 29, 2026 - 14:00

Coritiba host Flamengo in a Serie A fixture that pits a mid-table side against the league leaders.

The Brazilian top flight is where this meeting takes place, and the gap in the standings is wide. Coritiba sit 12th, while Flamengo are first.

Guilherme Bossle's Coritiba arrive with a mixed run. They have won two of their last five league games, beating Bahia 1-0 away on November 21 and Vitoria 2-0 on October 31.

Three defeats in that spell, including 1-0 losses to Santos and Internacional, mean Bossle's side have scored three goals and conceded three in five matches.

Leonardo Jardim's Flamengo are in far better form. They are unbeaten in five, with four wins and a 1-1 draw against Palmeiras on November 21.

Flamengo have scored 13 goals in those five games, including a 4-1 win away at Vasco da Gama. They also won the last meeting with Coritiba 3-0 in May.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Coritiba vs Flamengo is not currently available. This section will be updated once a TV channel and live stream have been confirmed.

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