Premier League - Game Week 8 Oct 24, 2026 - 12:30 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 12:30 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur are listed below.

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Xabi Alonso's Blues sit fourth in the table, pushing for a top-four finish, while Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs find themselves in the relegation zone at 16th and badly in need of a result.

Chelsea arrive in decent shape. Back-to-back Premier League wins over Bournemouth and Everton have steadied things at Stamford Bridge, and Alonso's side have shown they can score freely, putting five past Bournemouth earlier this month. Cole Palmer has been central to that revival, and with 16 goals scored across their last five matches in all competitions, Chelsea carry a genuine attacking threat.

Tottenham's situation is far more precarious. De Zerbi has yet to win in his last five matches across all competitions, with three defeats and two draws leaving Spurs without a victory since before the international break. They were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa in the Premier League and suffered a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Liverpool, conceding eight goals across those five games while scoring just three.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of context. Chelsea have won three of the last four Premier League meetings between these clubs, including a 2-1 home win in May 2026 and a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2025. Spurs' only bright spot in recent memory was a pre-season friendly win in August 2026.

Moises Caicedo anchors Chelsea's midfield and has been a commanding presence this season, while Tottenham will look to Sandro Tonali and James Maddison to provide some creative spark. The absence of key personnel on both sides means the projected lineups carry uncertainty, but the stakes are clear enough.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emanuel Emegha, Emiliano Martinez, and Pep Chavarria through injury for the home side. Chelsea's projected XI is expected to feature Mike Penders in goal, with a back four of Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato, and Josh Acheampong. Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers support Joao Pedro in attack, with Pedro Neto, Jordan Henderson, and Moises Caicedo completing the midfield.

Roberto De Zerbi faces a lengthy absentee list of his own, with Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Lucas Bergvall, Savio, Tosin Adarabioyo, Pedro Porro, and Destiny Udogie all ruled out through injury. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended and will play no part. Tottenham's projected starting XI is expected to see Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Marcos Senesi, Micky van de Ven, and Jan Paul van Hecke in defence, Andrew Robertson at left back, and a midfield of James Maddison, Sandro Tonali, and Archie Gray behind Dominic Solanke, Mohammed Kudus, and Omar Marmoush.

Form

Chelsea have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton, following a 5-1 dismantling of Bournemouth the week prior. A 3-0 defeat to Brentford represents the low point of that run, though a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United showed their attacking potential. Across the five matches, Chelsea scored 16 goals and conceded nine.

Tottenham have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Premier League win over Coventry City, which followed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Before that, a 2-3 league defeat to Aston Villa and a 3-1 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool highlighted their inconsistency. Spurs scored six goals and conceded seven across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on 19 May 2026, when Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Before that, Tottenham hosted Chelsea in November 2025 and lost 0-1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Chelsea hold the advantage with three wins to Tottenham's two, with the most recent Spurs victory coming in a pre-season friendly in August 2026.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit fourth while Tottenham are 16th. That gap tells its own story: the Blues are chasing European qualification while Spurs are fighting to climb away from the drop zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: