Premier League - Game Week 6 Oct 10, 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Chelsea vs Bournemouth is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge to host Bournemouth in the Premier League, with Xabi Alonso's side looking to bounce back after a difficult run of results before the international break.

Alonso has had a mixed start since taking charge this summer. Five league games have produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats, and the 3-0 loss at Brentford left plenty of defensive questions unanswered heading into this fixture.

The Blues have been prolific going forward, with Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, and João Pedro combining for eight of Chelsea's ten league goals. But 12 conceded across five games tells its own story, and Chelsea are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Palmer, who pulled out of England duty with a minor muscular issue, is now reportedly confident of being fit to start. His return would be a timely boost for a side that relies heavily on his creativity from the right half-space.

Bournemouth arrive at Stamford Bridge sitting in the bottom half of the table and carrying their own injury concerns. Marco Rose confirmed that midfielder Alex Scott faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, a significant blow for a Cherries side that has struggled for consistency.

The visitors are not without threat on the road, though. Their recent form across all competitions shows resilience, and this fixture has historically produced tight, competitive encounters.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without several key players for this fixture. Moisés Caicedo, Reece James, João Pedro, Marco Palestra, Emanuel Emegha, and Jamie Gittens are all listed as injured and will play no part. Cole Palmer is in contention to start despite the muscular issue that kept him out of international duty. The projected XI includes Emiliano Martínez in goal, with a back line of Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, and Levi Colwill. Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Valentín Barco, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarria, Pedro Neto, and Danny Welbeck complete the expected lineup.

Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose is dealing with a lengthy injury list of his own. Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert, David Brooks, Amine Adli, Veljko Milosavljevic, Julian Araujo, and Eli Junior Kroupi are all sidelined. Rose is expected to name Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a side built around Tyler Adams and Lewis Cook in midfield and Evanilson leading the attack.

Form

Chelsea head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive outings. Their most recent league game ended in a 3-0 defeat at Brentford, while they also lost 2-1 to Arsenal earlier in September. The brighter moments came in a 4-3 Premier League win over Brighton and a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory against Leeds United, the latter highlighting the attacking firepower Alonso has at his disposal. Across those five matches, Chelsea have scored 15 goals but conceded 11, a pattern that reflects both their attacking quality and defensive vulnerability.

Bournemouth's last five games show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool, though they did claim a 1-2 Europa League win at Real Sociedad in the same period. The Cherries drew 2-2 with both Brentford in the league and Newcastle United, showing they can compete but have struggled to convert performances into victories.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on December 30, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, neither side has dominated, with the record showing one Chelsea win, one Bournemouth win, and three draws. Chelsea's solitary victory in that run came at Bournemouth in September 2024, finishing 0-1, while the Cherries' win came in December 2025 when they held Chelsea to a goalless draw at home earlier that same month.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea sit 10th while Bournemouth are 17th, meaning the hosts will look to push into the top half while the visitors are eager to move away from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: