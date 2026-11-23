How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Palmeiras with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 Nov 24, 2026 - 16:00

Chapecoense host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that pairs the league's bottom side with one of its top two.

The hosts have already been relegated. Vinicius Bergantin's team have won just four of their 34 league matches and will play in Serie B next season.

Their final weeks in the top flight have been painful. Chapecoense lost to Cruzeiro in their latest outing and have not taken a point from their last five league games.

Palmeiras arrive with a title push still in motion. Abel Ferreira's side drew with Flamengo in their most recent match, a result that keeps them second in the table.

That draw followed a 2-1 defeat to Cruzeiro, so Palmeiras are looking to rebuild momentum. A 6-1 win over Remo earlier this month showed how dangerous they can be against vulnerable opposition.

Here is what you need to know about how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to the match for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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