Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Celta Vigo will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Celtic vs Celta Vigo is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Celtic host Celta Vigo at Celtic Park in Glasgow in the UEFA Europa League, with both sides arriving at this fixture carrying the weight of recent European disappointment.

Martin O'Neill's Celtic come into this match having suffered a 4-1 defeat to Benfica in their last Europa League outing, a result that leaves them deep in the standings and in real need of a positive result on home soil.

The Scottish side did respond in the Premiership, though, putting seven past Heart of Midlothian last weekend in a statement domestic display that will have done something to restore confidence ahead of this continental test.

Celta Vigo arrive under Claudio Giraldez with their own European record under scrutiny. The Galicians lost 2-1 to Juventus in their previous Europa League match, conceding a stoppage-time winner from Randal Kolo Muani, and they have struggled for consistency in the competition this season.

In LaLiga, however, Celta showed they can win away from home, picking up a 2-1 victory at Deportivo Alaves last weekend. That result offers Giraldez some encouragement ahead of the trip to Glasgow.

Both teams sit in the lower reaches of the Europa League table, which gives this fixture a genuine edge. A defeat for either side would make European progression significantly harder to achieve.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo live.

How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill for this fixture. Full injury and suspension details are not currently available and will be updated closer to kick-off.

Celta Vigo head coach Claudio Giraldez takes charge of the away side. As with Celtic, confirmed squad news has not yet been confirmed and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Celtic have recorded two wins and three defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 7-1 Premiership victory over Heart of Midlothian, though that followed a 4-1 Europa League loss to Benfica. Earlier in the run, Celtic beat Motherwell 2-0 but suffered defeats to Rangers in the League Cup and to Ferencvaros in Europe. Celtic scored 11 goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Celta Vigo's last five matches produced two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Deportivo Alaves, but they lost 2-1 to Juventus in Europe before that. A 5-0 home win over Racing Santander stands as their most emphatic performance in the run, though a Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia also features. Celta scored nine goals and conceded four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is limited to two Europa League meetings in 2002, making this a fixture with almost no modern precedent to draw on. Celtic won 1-0 at home in the first leg, before Celta Vigo responded with a 2-1 victory in Spain. The series is level at one win apiece, and with more than two decades separating those matches from this one, current form is a far more relevant guide than history.

Standings

In the Europa League, both clubs are positioned in the lower half of the table, with Celtic sitting deeper than Celta Vigo. Neither side can afford to fall further behind, which gives this match at Celtic Park a sharp competitive edge.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: