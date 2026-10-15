Europa League - Game Week 2 Oct 15, 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Juventus will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Celta Vigo vs Juventus are listed below.

Juventus travel to Abanca Balaidos in Vigo to face Celta Vigo in UEFA Europa League Matchday 2, with Luciano Spalletti's side arriving in Galicia as the competition's top-ranked team.

Celta head into this fixture looking to bounce back on home soil after a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia in their opening group game. Manager Claudio Giraldez has spoken openly about the scale of the challenge, branding Juventus a historic club and a title favourite, while insisting his side carry the belief to pull off a result.

Celta captain Iago Aspas has drawn on memories of a famous 4-0 victory over Juventus in Vigo in March 2000, urging his teammates to channel that same spirit at Balaidos. The emotional weight of that occasion is not lost on a squad that knows what this ground can produce.

Juventus arrive having drawn 1-1 with Cagliari in Serie A at the weekend, a result that made headlines partly because Spalletti was sent off at full time following a heated exchange with the Cagliari head coach. The Italian side remain a formidable force in Europe despite that domestic turbulence.

Off the pitch, Juventus continue to manage a long-running legal dispute with Cristiano Ronaldo over unpaid wages, with the case now heading to Italy's Supreme Court. It is background noise the club could do without as they chase a deep run in this competition.

A win in Vigo would consolidate Juventus's position at the summit of the Europa League table and underline their continental ambitions. For Celta, this is an opportunity to prove they can compete with Europe's elite on their own patch.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Claudio Giraldez has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Celta Vigo ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Juventus, Luciano Spalletti has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences listed at this stage. The away team's squad situation will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Celta Vigo head into this match with a recent run of one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Elche in LaLiga, while a 5-0 home win over Racing Santander earlier in the run showed what they are capable of. A 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia also sits in that sequence, underlining the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded three.

Juventus have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 1-1 Serie A draw with Cagliari, while previous results include a 2-0 win over Atalanta and a 5-0 Europa League victory against NEC Nijmegen. A 3-2 Serie A defeat to Sassuolo also features in that run. Juventus scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to a pair of Europa League meetings from March 2000. In that two-legged tie, Celta delivered a commanding 4-0 victory at Balaidos before Juventus won 1-0 at home, giving Celta the aggregate advantage. With more than two decades separating those meetings from this one, the historical record offers little predictive value for either side.

Standings

In the Europa League, Juventus sit top of the overall standings heading into Matchday 2, while Celta Vigo are placed 25th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: