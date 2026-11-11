How to watch Cayman Islands vs Guyana with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 5 Nov 12, 2026 - 14:00

Cayman Islands host Guyana in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides having already faced each other once in this group stage cycle.

Cayman Islands come into this fixture in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches. Their only point came from a goalless draw against Dominica, and they have conceded freely throughout the campaign.

Guyana, by contrast, arrive with five consecutive wins and a dominant goal difference. The Golden Jaguars have looked sharp in attack and disciplined at the back, making them the clear frontrunners in this group.

The sides met earlier in this Nations League window, with Guyana winning 2-0. Cayman Islands will need to produce something markedly better to change the dynamic between these two teams.

Guyana currently sit top of B Group 1, while Cayman Islands occupy third place. The table reflects the gap in form and results that has opened up between the two sides.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this match, including kick-off time and broadcast details, read on.

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