How to watch Cameroon vs Namibia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 Nov 12, 2026 - 14:00

Cameroon host Namibia in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a pivotal group fixture.

David Pagou's Cameroon side sit top of Group G and arrive in good form, having beaten Ivory Coast 1-0 in a friendly before the international break following a mixed qualification run that included a draw with Congo and a win over Comoros.

Namibia, coached by Collin Benjamin, occupy second place in the group but have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. A heavy 6-0 defeat to Russia in their last outing will have raised concerns, though their qualification record still reflects genuine competitiveness.

The Brave Warriors have shown they can grind out results when it matters. Their 1-0 win over Congo in September demonstrated that quality, even if defeats to Comoros and Kazakhstan in friendlies earlier in the year exposed some vulnerabilities.

Cameroon have their own reasons for caution. This fixture carries real weight in the context of the group standings, and Namibia have proven in recent meetings that they are not here simply to make up the numbers.

For supporters looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

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