How to watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 Nov 22, 2026 - 07:00 Turf Moor

Burnley host Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor in what is one of English football's most charged regional rivalries, with the East Lancashire Derby returning to the Championship fixture list.

Fabio Celestini's Burnley side arrive at this fixture in poor form. The Clarets have lost three of their last five league outings, conceding nine goals in the process, and a 5-4 defeat at Cardiff City was the most recent blow to their confidence.

Blackburn Rovers, managed by Tony Mowbray, sit in mid-table and carry their own inconsistency into this match. Rovers won their last outing 2-1 against West Ham United but have also suffered heavy defeats to Swansea City and West Brom in recent weeks.

Burnley sit 22nd in the Championship standings, making this fixture carry added urgency for the home side. A defeat here would deepen their relegation concerns at a point in the season where results are beginning to matter.

Blackburn hold the stronger recent head-to-head record in this fixture, winning two of the last four Championship meetings between the clubs. Burnley's last home win in this derby came in November 2022, a 3-0 victory at Turf Moor.

With pressure building on Burnley and Blackburn looking to climb the table, the East Lancashire Derby promises the intensity this fixture always delivers.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley vs Blackburn Rovers live.

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