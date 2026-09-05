Premier League - Game Week 3 Sep 5, 2026 - 10:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Sunderland will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Brentford vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Brentford host Sunderland at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London on Saturday, September 5, with both sides looking to build on promising starts to the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The Bees come into this fixture in strong shape under Keith Andrews. After a dominant 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their second league outing, Brentford were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United on August 30 — a result that leaves them fifth in the table heading into Matchday 3.

Sunderland's return to the top flight has been far from straightforward, but Regis Le Bris's side showed genuine quality last weekend. A 1-0 win at Fulham was a composed, professional performance and a statement of intent from a team that will not simply make up the numbers.

The Black Cats' summer business has drawn considerable attention. A deadline-day swoop for Lyon winger Malick Fofana — sealed after a dramatic late battle involving Crystal Palace, with Arsenal having stepped away from the deal — signals that Sunderland are serious about establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Brentford, for their part, carry genuine firepower. Igor Thiago leads the attacking line, and the Bees' 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham City earlier in August underlined the depth and confidence within Andrews's squad.

With both clubs sitting in the top half and eager to cement their early-season positions, this is a fixture with real substance. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Sunderland live.

How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brentford head into this match without Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, and Mathias Jensen through injury. Keith Andrews is otherwise well-stocked, with his projected XI featuring Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, a back line of Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, and Michael Kayode, and Mikkel Damsgaard and Vitaly Janelt at the heart of midfield. Igor Thiago leads the attack.

Sunderland have one absentee to report, with Habib Diarra sidelined through injury. Regis Le Bris has a strong squad to choose from, with Robin Roefs expected in goal and Granit Xhaka anchoring the midfield. Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Daniel Ballard, and Thomas Meunier are set to form the back four, while Brian Brobbey is the focal point up front. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Brentford arrive in good form, posting four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Premier League draw with Leeds United on August 30, following a commanding 3-0 league win over Tottenham Hotspur the previous weekend. The Bees also ran out 6-1 winners against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Across those five matches, Andrews's side scored 17 goals, conceding just two.

Sunderland have won four of their last five games. Their latest result was a 1-0 Premier League victory at Fulham on August 30 — a clean sheet that continues a positive run. The only blemish was a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on August 22. Three pre-season wins, including a 2-1 result against Rennes and a 2-0 victory over Lens, gave Le Bris's squad a solid platform heading into the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Brentford won 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Before that, Sunderland claimed a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light in August 2025, also in the top flight. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brentford hold the edge with three wins to Sunderland's one, with one draw — a 3-3 Championship encounter at Griffin Park in October 2017.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit fifth after two matches, while Sunderland are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: