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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoSunderland
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How to watch today's Brentford vs Sunderland Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brentford vs Sunderland
Brentford
Sunderland
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Sunderland will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Brentford vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Brentford host Sunderland at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London on Saturday, September 5, with both sides looking to build on promising starts to the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The Bees come into this fixture in strong shape under Keith Andrews. After a dominant 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their second league outing, Brentford were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United on August 30 — a result that leaves them fifth in the table heading into Matchday 3.

Sunderland's return to the top flight has been far from straightforward, but Regis Le Bris's side showed genuine quality last weekend. A 1-0 win at Fulham was a composed, professional performance and a statement of intent from a team that will not simply make up the numbers.

The Black Cats' summer business has drawn considerable attention. A deadline-day swoop for Lyon winger Malick Fofana — sealed after a dramatic late battle involving Crystal Palace, with Arsenal having stepped away from the deal — signals that Sunderland are serious about establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Brentford, for their part, carry genuine firepower. Igor Thiago leads the attacking line, and the Bees' 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham City earlier in August underlined the depth and confidence within Andrews's squad.

With both clubs sitting in the top half and eager to cement their early-season positions, this is a fixture with real substance. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Sunderland live.

How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Sunderland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
1C. Kelleher20K. Ajer22N. Collins23K. Lewis-Potter33M. Kayode11D. Ouattara7K. Schade18M. Sangare27V. Janelt24M. Damsgaard9I. Thiago22R. Roefs20N. Mukiele17Reinildo5D. Ballard12T. Meunier28E. Le Fee32T. Hume10N. Angulo27N. Sadiki34G. Xhaka9B. Brobbey
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Sunderland

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • R. Le Bris

Brentford head into this match without Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, and Mathias Jensen through injury. Keith Andrews is otherwise well-stocked, with his projected XI featuring Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, a back line of Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, and Michael Kayode, and Mikkel Damsgaard and Vitaly Janelt at the heart of midfield. Igor Thiago leads the attack.

Sunderland have one absentee to report, with Habib Diarra sidelined through injury. Regis Le Bris has a strong squad to choose from, with Robin Roefs expected in goal and Granit Xhaka anchoring the midfield. Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Daniel Ballard, and Thomas Meunier are set to form the back four, while Brian Brobbey is the focal point up front. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

REN
W2-4
SGE
W7-0
TOT
W3-0
BIR
W1-6
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUN

SUN - Form

WRE
W1-0
RCL
W0-2
REN
W2-1
IPS
L2-1
FUL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brentford arrive in good form, posting four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Premier League draw with Leeds United on August 30, following a commanding 3-0 league win over Tottenham Hotspur the previous weekend. The Bees also ran out 6-1 winners against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Across those five matches, Andrews's side scored 17 goals, conceding just two.

Sunderland have won four of their last five games. Their latest result was a 1-0 Premier League victory at Fulham on August 30 — a clean sheet that continues a positive run. The only blemish was a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town on August 22. Three pre-season wins, including a 2-1 result against Rennes and a 2-0 victory over Lens, gave Le Bris's squad a solid platform heading into the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawSunderland
3
1
1
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Championship
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
FT
FA Cup
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
11Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Brentford won 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Before that, Sunderland claimed a 2-1 victory at the Stadium of Light in August 2025, also in the top flight. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brentford hold the edge with three wins to Sunderland's one, with one draw — a 3-3 Championship encounter at Griffin Park in October 2017.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
13
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit fifth after two matches, while Sunderland are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Sunderland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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