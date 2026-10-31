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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoNottingham Forest
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How to watch today's Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Brentford vs Nottingham Forest are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Brentford host Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits a side pushing for European places against one fighting to escape the relegation zone.

Keith Andrews's Brentford arrive into this match with mixed recent form. A 3-0 win over Chelsea earlier in the campaign showed their quality, but back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Sunderland in the Carabao Cup have tempered expectations. A 1-1 draw at Hull City was the Bees' most recent Premier League outing.

Nottingham Forest are in serious trouble. Oliver Glasner's side have won just once in their last five Premier League matches and sit 18th in the table. A 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town was their most recent result, and a run of poor form has piled pressure on the City Ground outfit.

Forest also carry off-field concerns into this fixture. Morgan Gibbs-White, one of their most influential players, had his home burgled earlier this week. His partner issued a public warning on social media, though Gibbs-White is expected to be available and is named in the projected XI.

Brentford will be without Yehor Yarmoliuk through suspension, while injuries to Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva further thin Andrews's options in midfield. Forest travel with their own absentee list, with Igor Jesus, Nicolo Savona, Neco Williams, and Nicolas Dominguez all sidelined.

TV channel and live stream information for this Premier League fixture is listed below.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
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  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
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Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
C. KelleherC. KelleherS. van den BergS. van den BergK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. KayodeM. KayodeK. AjerK. AjerD. OuattaraD. OuattaraM. SangareM. SangareK. SchadeK. SchadeV. JaneltV. JaneltM. JensenM. JensenI. ThiagoI. ThiagoM. SelsM. SelsN. MilenkovicN. MilenkovicMurilloMurilloJ. CunhaJ. CunhaD. MunozD. MunozN. WilliamsN. WilliamsJ. McAteeJ. McAteeM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteC. Hudson-OdoiC. Hudson-OdoiX. SchlagerX. SchlagerL. DelapL. Delap
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Nottingham Forest

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • O. Glasner

Keith Andrews has a settled projected XI available, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal behind a back line featuring Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode, and Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer. Dango Ouattara, Mamadou Sangare, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, and Mathias Jensen provide midfield and wide support, with Igor Thiago leading the attack. Yehor Yarmoliuk is suspended, while Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva are both unavailable through injury.

Oliver Glasner names Matz Sels in goal for Forest, with Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Jair Cunha, and Daniel Munoz forming the defensive line. Luca Netz, James McAtee, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye, and Xaver Schlager complete the midfield unit, with Liam Delap leading the line. Forest travel without Igor Jesus, Nicolo Savona, Neco Williams, and Nicolas Dominguez, all of whom remain sidelined through injury.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

CHE
W3-0
AVL
D2-2
LIV
L1-2
HUL
D1-1
SUN
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NFO

NFO - Form

AVL
W1-2
COV
L0-1
CRY
L3-1
ARS
L0-1
IPS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Brentford have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their standout result was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, though they followed that with a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool. Most recently, the Bees drew 1-1 at Hull City in the Premier League. Across those five matches, Brentford scored nine goals and conceded six, with their Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland — where they conceded three before a late goal made it 3-2 — the most damaging result.

Nottingham Forest have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, while earlier in the run they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and a 1-0 loss to Arsenal. Their only victory came against Aston Villa, a 2-1 away win in September. Forest have scored just five goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawNottingham Forest
2
0
3
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
6Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Brentford hosted Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and lost 0-2. Forest have the stronger record across the last five head-to-head fixtures, winning three of those encounters to Brentford's one, with one draw. Forest have scored nine goals in those five matches compared to Brentford's six.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit sixth while Nottingham Forest are 18th, separated by 12 places as the Bees chase European qualification and Forest battle to avoid relegation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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