Premier League - Game Week 9 Oct 31, 2026 - 11:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Brentford vs Nottingham Forest are listed below.

Brentford host Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits a side pushing for European places against one fighting to escape the relegation zone.

Keith Andrews's Brentford arrive into this match with mixed recent form. A 3-0 win over Chelsea earlier in the campaign showed their quality, but back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Sunderland in the Carabao Cup have tempered expectations. A 1-1 draw at Hull City was the Bees' most recent Premier League outing.

Nottingham Forest are in serious trouble. Oliver Glasner's side have won just once in their last five Premier League matches and sit 18th in the table. A 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town was their most recent result, and a run of poor form has piled pressure on the City Ground outfit.

Forest also carry off-field concerns into this fixture. Morgan Gibbs-White, one of their most influential players, had his home burgled earlier this week. His partner issued a public warning on social media, though Gibbs-White is expected to be available and is named in the projected XI.

Brentford will be without Yehor Yarmoliuk through suspension, while injuries to Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva further thin Andrews's options in midfield. Forest travel with their own absentee list, with Igor Jesus, Nicolo Savona, Neco Williams, and Nicolas Dominguez all sidelined.

TV channel and live stream information for this Premier League fixture is listed below.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Keith Andrews has a settled projected XI available, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal behind a back line featuring Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode, and Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer. Dango Ouattara, Mamadou Sangare, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, and Mathias Jensen provide midfield and wide support, with Igor Thiago leading the attack. Yehor Yarmoliuk is suspended, while Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva are both unavailable through injury.

Oliver Glasner names Matz Sels in goal for Forest, with Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Jair Cunha, and Daniel Munoz forming the defensive line. Luca Netz, James McAtee, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye, and Xaver Schlager complete the midfield unit, with Liam Delap leading the line. Forest travel without Igor Jesus, Nicolo Savona, Neco Williams, and Nicolas Dominguez, all of whom remain sidelined through injury.

Form

Brentford have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their standout result was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, though they followed that with a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool. Most recently, the Bees drew 1-1 at Hull City in the Premier League. Across those five matches, Brentford scored nine goals and conceded six, with their Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland — where they conceded three before a late goal made it 3-2 — the most damaging result.

Nottingham Forest have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, while earlier in the run they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace and a 1-0 loss to Arsenal. Their only victory came against Aston Villa, a 2-1 away win in September. Forest have scored just five goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Brentford hosted Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and lost 0-2. Forest have the stronger record across the last five head-to-head fixtures, winning three of those encounters to Brentford's one, with one draw. Forest have scored nine goals in those five matches compared to Brentford's six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit sixth while Nottingham Forest are 18th, separated by 12 places as the Bees chase European qualification and Forest battle to avoid relegation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: