World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Japan will kick-off at Jun 29, 2026, 1:00 p.m..

Brazil vs Japan is available to watch live in Canada on TSN1 and TSN+, with RDS and RDS Apps carrying French-language coverage. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil and Japan meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Houston Stadium, with Carlo Ancelotti's side carrying the weight of expectation as one of the tournament's genuine title contenders.

The Seleção topped Group C with seven points, and much of their momentum has come from Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid forward has scored four goals in three appearances and is producing the kind of World Cup form that had long been demanded of him at international level.

Yet Brazil are not without complications. A formal complaint to FIFA over a disallowed Vinicius goal against Scotland has added off-pitch noise, and questions persist about the squad's depth beyond their star forward.

Japan arrive in Houston as a composed, well-drilled side under Hajime Moriyasu. The Samurai Blue navigated a competitive Group F, finishing second with two wins and a draw, and they come into this fixture having already beaten England in a pre-tournament friendly and held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in the group stage.

Takefusa Kubo's absence through injury is a blow for Moriyasu, but Japan have shown genuine collective strength throughout the tournament. Their 4-0 win over Tunisia demonstrated clinical efficiency, and a 1-1 draw with Sweden in their final group game was enough to seal progression.

This Round of 32 tie pits Brazil's individual brilliance against Japan's structural discipline — a contrast that should make for an absorbing 90 minutes in Texas. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brazil vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti is without Raphinha through injury, with the winger absent from Brazil's projected XI. Ancelotti's probable lineup features Alisson Becker in goal, a back four of Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, and Douglas Santos, with Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, and Rayan, Vinicius Junior, and Matheus Cunha in attack. No suspensions are listed for the Seleção.

For Japan, Hajime Moriyasu is managing the absence of Takefusa Kubo through injury. The projected XI shows Zion Suzuki in goal, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, and Daizen Maeda in defence, and Yukinari Sugawara, Keito Nakamura, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, and Ayase Ueda completing the side. No suspensions are recorded for Japan. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 Raphinha Injuries and Suspensions 8 T. Kubo

Form

Brazil head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Scotland on June 24, a result that confirmed top spot in Group C. Earlier in the group stage, they drew 1-1 with Morocco before beating Haiti 3-0. In pre-tournament friendlies, the Seleção defeated Egypt 2-1 and beat Panama 6-2, scoring 15 goals across those five games and conceding four.

Japan's last five matches produced three wins and two draws. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sweden on June 25, which secured second place in Group F. They beat Tunisia 4-0 in their previous group game and drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener. Japan also won both pre-tournament friendlies, beating Iceland 1-0 and England 1-0. Across those five games, Japan scored eight goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on October 14, 2025, when Japan beat Brazil 3-2 on home soil. Prior to that result, Brazil had won four consecutive fixtures against Japan, including a 1-0 victory in a June 2022 friendly and a 3-1 win in November 2017. Across the last five meetings, Brazil have won three and Japan one.

Standings

Brazil finished top of Group C, while Japan ended the group stage in second place in Group F.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: