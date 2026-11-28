How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Bahia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 Nov 28, 2026 - 19:00

Botafogo host Bahia in Serie A, with the venue yet to be confirmed. The fixture pits a side stuck in the lower half of the table against one pushing in the top six.

Tite's team come into the game after a 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo on November 23. It was a modest return after a 4-0 defeat at Corinthians a few days earlier.

Botafogo have won only one of their last five league games. They have conceded 10 goals in that run and scored just three, so the defensive repairs are urgent.

Bahia arrive from a 1-0 loss at Coritiba on November 21. Rogerio Ceni's side were goalless in that defeat and in the 0-0 draw with Gremio before it.

The visitors still sit eighth places clear of their hosts, in sixth, and beat Botafogo 2-1 when the teams last met in May. That result gives them some belief on the road.

Here is what we know so far about how to watch the match.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Botafogo vs Bahia is not currently available. This page will be updated once broadcast details are confirmed.

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