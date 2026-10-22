Europa League - Game Week 3 Oct 22, 2026 - 15:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Besiktas vs Crystal Palace are listed below.

Besiktas host Crystal Palace in the UEFA Europa League at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas come into this match on the back of a bruising 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, a result that will have stung in a city where derby pride runs deep. Their European campaign has shown more promise, with a 2-3 win over Hoffenheim and an earlier 4-1 demolition of Marseille demonstrating they can hurt teams on the continent.

Crystal Palace arrive in Istanbul having endured a difficult week. Pierre Sage's side were beaten 5-0 by Brighton at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities at the worst possible time ahead of a European away trip.

The Eagles' Europa League form has also been inconsistent. A 3-2 defeat to Lyon in their most recent continental outing means Palace need a response, and a hostile atmosphere in Istanbul is a tough place to find one.

In the Europa League standings, Besiktas currently sit fourth while Palace find themselves down in 15th, making this a fixture with real implications for both sides' progression ambitions.

For fans wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates to the squad situation will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage takes his side to Istanbul without a confirmed injury list currently available. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Besiktas have recorded a W2-D0-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions, with one result still to account for across the sample. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Super Lig loss to Trabzonspor, a defeat that followed a 2-3 Europa League win over Hoffenheim. They also beat Kocaelispor 2-1 in the league and claimed a commanding 4-1 Europa League victory over Marseille, though a 3-2 domestic defeat to Amed Sportif also features in the run. Across those five matches, Besiktas scored 11 goals and conceded 10, reflecting an open and volatile style of play.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, which followed a 3-2 Europa League loss to Lyon. Palace's best result in the run was a 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, while they also drew 0-0 with Leeds United. They scored four goals and conceded 10 across the five matches, with their defensive record a clear area of concern heading into this trip.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Besiktas and Crystal Palace is available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Europa League, Besiktas sit fourth and Crystal Palace are 15th, meaning the home side are in a strong position to progress while Palace are in danger of falling out of contention if results do not improve.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: