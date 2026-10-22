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Europa League
team-logoBesiktas
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoCrystal Palace
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How to watch today's Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
Besiktas
Crystal Palace
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Besiktas and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Besiktas vs Crystal Palace are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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DAZN

DAZN

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Besiktas host Crystal Palace in the UEFA Europa League at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas come into this match on the back of a bruising 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, a result that will have stung in a city where derby pride runs deep. Their European campaign has shown more promise, with a 2-3 win over Hoffenheim and an earlier 4-1 demolition of Marseille demonstrating they can hurt teams on the continent.

Crystal Palace arrive in Istanbul having endured a difficult week. Pierre Sage's side were beaten 5-0 by Brighton at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities at the worst possible time ahead of a European away trip.

The Eagles' Europa League form has also been inconsistent. A 3-2 defeat to Lyon in their most recent continental outing means Palace need a response, and a hostile atmosphere in Istanbul is a tough place to find one.

In the Europa League standings, Besiktas currently sit fourth while Palace find themselves down in 15th, making this a fixture with real implications for both sides' progression ambitions.

For fans wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
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Team news & squads

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates to the squad situation will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage takes his side to Istanbul without a confirmed injury list currently available. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

BJK

BJK - Form

OM
W4-1
AMS
L3-2
KOB
W2-1
TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CRY

CRY - Form

LEE
D0-0
BRC
L0-2
NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
BHA
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Besiktas have recorded a W2-D0-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions, with one result still to account for across the sample. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Super Lig loss to Trabzonspor, a defeat that followed a 2-3 Europa League win over Hoffenheim. They also beat Kocaelispor 2-1 in the league and claimed a commanding 4-1 Europa League victory over Marseille, though a 3-2 domestic defeat to Amed Sportif also features in the run. Across those five matches, Besiktas scored 11 goals and conceded 10, reflecting an open and volatile style of play.

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture was a 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, which followed a 3-2 Europa League loss to Lyon. Palace's best result in the run was a 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, while they also drew 0-0 with Leeds United. They scored four goals and conceded 10 across the five matches, with their defensive record a clear area of concern heading into this trip.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Besiktas and Crystal Palace is available for this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Besiktas sit fourth and Crystal Palace are 15th, meaning the home side are in a strong position to progress while Palace are in danger of falling out of contention if results do not improve.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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