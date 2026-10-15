Europa League - Game Week 2 Oct 15, 2026 - 15:00 Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Celtic will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Benfica vs Celtic is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Benfica host Celtic at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in the UEFA Europa League, with two clubs arriving in contrasting states of confidence and under very different pressures.

Marco Silva's side have been in sharp domestic form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their home support will expect a statement performance against a side they have not faced in European competition for over a decade.

Silva has been careful not to underestimate the visitors. The Benfica head coach has publicly acknowledged Celtic as a serious European force, warning his squad against complacency ahead of a fixture that carries genuine weight in the group standings.

Celtic arrive in Portugal having steadied themselves after a damaging run of results. Manager Martin O'Neill briefly considered his position during a stretch that included three consecutive defeats, but he has since reaffirmed his commitment to the club and his side responded with a win over Motherwell in their most recent outing.

O'Neill's squad carries uncertainty in certain areas, with questions about squad depth following a bruising run of fixtures. The Europa League offers Celtic a different stage and a chance to reset their European campaign.

In the Europa League standings, Benfica sit in a far stronger position than Celtic, making this a fixture where the away side need a result to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

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Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

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Team news & squads

Marco Silva has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the fixture, and Benfica have no injury or suspension information currently listed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Martin O'Neill similarly has no confirmed lineup or squad news available at this stage for Celtic. Full team news will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Benfica arrive in this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against FC Porto, a 3-1 loss in Liga Portugal. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes in the league. Across those five matches, Benfica have scored 10 goals and conceded four, with wins also including a 4-0 away victory at Moreirense and a 2-0 result against AC Milan in the Europa League.

Celtic's recent record shows two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, which ended a run of three consecutive defeats that included losses to Rangers in the League Cup and Premiership, and a 3-1 reverse against Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Celtic scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, which all took place in the Champions League between 2006 and 2012, Benfica have won three and Celtic one, with one draw. Benfica scored seven goals across those five fixtures, conceding two.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Benfica sit seventh while Celtic are placed 28th. That gap underlines the contrasting positions both clubs occupy in this competition, with Benfica chasing a strong finish in the upper half of the table and Celtic needing points to keep their European campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: