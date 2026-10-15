Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoBenfica
Estadio da Luz
team-logoCeltic
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to watch today's Benfica vs Celtic Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Benfica vs Celtic
Benfica
Celtic
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Benfica and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Celtic will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m..

Benfica vs Celtic is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Benfica host Celtic at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in the UEFA Europa League, with two clubs arriving in contrasting states of confidence and under very different pressures.

Marco Silva's side have been in sharp domestic form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their home support will expect a statement performance against a side they have not faced in European competition for over a decade.

Silva has been careful not to underestimate the visitors. The Benfica head coach has publicly acknowledged Celtic as a serious European force, warning his squad against complacency ahead of a fixture that carries genuine weight in the group standings.

Celtic arrive in Portugal having steadied themselves after a damaging run of results. Manager Martin O'Neill briefly considered his position during a stretch that included three consecutive defeats, but he has since reaffirmed his commitment to the club and his side responded with a win over Motherwell in their most recent outing.

O'Neill's squad carries uncertainty in certain areas, with questions about squad depth following a bruising run of fixtures. The Europa League offers Celtic a different stage and a chance to reset their European campaign.

In the Europa League standings, Benfica sit in a far stronger position than Celtic, making this a fixture where the away side need a result to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Celtic Probable lineups

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Marco Silva has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the fixture, and Benfica have no injury or suspension information currently listed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Martin O'Neill similarly has no confirmed lineup or squad news available at this stage for Celtic. Full team news will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

BEN

BEN - Form

MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
VSC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CEL

CEL - Form

JOH
W0-1
RAN
L3-0
FTC
L1-3
RAN
L0-1
MOT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Benfica arrive in this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against FC Porto, a 3-1 loss in Liga Portugal. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes in the league. Across those five matches, Benfica have scored 10 goals and conceded four, with wins also including a 4-0 away victory at Moreirense and a 2-0 result against AC Milan in the Europa League.

Celtic's recent record shows two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, which ended a run of three consecutive defeats that included losses to Rangers in the League Cup and Premiership, and a 3-1 reverse against Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Celtic scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BenficaDrawCeltic
3
1
1
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
FT
Champions League
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Champions League
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
3
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, which all took place in the Champions League between 2006 and 2012, Benfica have won three and Celtic one, with one draw. Benfica scored seven goals across those five fixtures, conceding two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League standings, Benfica sit seventh while Celtic are placed 28th. That gap underlines the contrasting positions both clubs occupy in this competition, with Benfica chasing a strong finish in the upper half of the table and Celtic needing points to keep their European campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Celtic today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google