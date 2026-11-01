Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Liga Portugal
team-logoBenfica
Estadio da Luz
team-logoAlverca
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Benfica vs. Alverca live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Benfica vs Alverca
Benfica
Alverca
Liga Portugal

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Benfica vs Alverca in live Liga Portugal action today.

How to watch Benfica vs Alverca with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesFubo
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Match Preview

crest
Liga Portugal - Game Week 10
Estadio da Luz

Benfica host Alverca at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in a Liga Portugal fixture that puts second against tenth on the table. Marco Silva's side come into this match in commanding domestic form and will be expected to press their title credentials against a visiting side that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

Benfica have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring freely and conceding little. Their attack has looked sharp, and the squad depth across midfield and forward positions gives Silva plenty of options as the fixture list intensifies.

Alverca arrive in Lisbon having lost their most recent Liga Portugal outing, a 1-0 defeat to Arouca, and they were also knocked out of the Taca de Portugal by Tondela. Sergio Ferreira's side will need to show considerably more than they have in recent weeks if they are to trouble the hosts.

The head-to-head record offers little comfort for the visitors either. Benfica have won each of the three most recent meetings between these sides, including a 2-1 victory at this same venue in February 2026.

With Alverca also carrying suspensions and injury concerns heading into this fixture, the challenge facing Ferreira's squad is a steep one. Benfica, by contrast, are missing several players but retain more than enough quality to field a competitive XI.

For supporters looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Benfica vs Alverca, including live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Alverca Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
Formation
Alverca crest
Alverca
ALV
3-4-2-1
S. SoaresS. SoaresT. AraujoT. AraujoS. DahlS. DahlC. LengletC. LengletA. BahA. BahF. AursnesF. AursnesG. SudakovG. SudakovRafa SilvaRafa SilvaG. PrestianniG. PrestianniJ. PalhinhaJ. PalhinhaV. PavlidisV. Pavlidisteam-logoM. Mendesteam-logoS. Gomezteam-logoY. Bojangteam-logoI. Jamesteam-logoL. Figueiredoteam-logoR. Lucasteam-logoD. Guiteam-logoF. Chissumbateam-logoChiquinhoteam-logoD. Spencerteam-logoD. Camara
Alverca crest
Alverca
ALV
4-2-3-1
Benfica

Starting XI

Alverca

Manager

  • Marco Silva
  • S. Ferreira

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google