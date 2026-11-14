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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoBelarus
Stadion Illovsky Rudolf
team-logoAlbania
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Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Belarus vs. Albania live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Belarus vs Albania
Belarus
Albania
UEFA Nations League C

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Belarus vs Albania in live UEFA Nations League C action today.

How to watch Belarus vs Albania with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 6
Stadion Illovsky Rudolf

Belarus and Albania meet at Stadion Illovsky Rudolf in Budapest in a UEFA Nations League C fixture with real implications for the Group 1 standings.

Albania arrive as group leaders, sitting first in the table and carrying strong recent momentum into this away fixture. Rolando Maran's side have won their last two Nations League matches, including a 2-0 victory over Finland on November 12.

Belarus sit second in the group under Viktor Goncharenko, and they too arrive in form. The Belarusians have won four of their last five matches in the competition, with their only defeat coming against Albania earlier in the campaign.

That earlier meeting, played in September, ended 2-0 to Albania — a result that gives Maran's side a psychological edge heading into this rematch. Belarus will be eager to reverse that outcome on home soil.

Goncharenko's team has been consistent across this Nations League cycle, racking up wins over San Marino twice and Finland, while conceding just one goal across their last three matches. They will fancy their chances with the home crowd behind them.

For Albania, a positive result would strengthen their grip on top spot and keep promotion firmly in their own hands. Maran's squad has shown they can grind out results away from Tirana.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Belarus vs Albania live, including TV channels, live stream details, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Belarus vs Albania Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Goncharenko

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