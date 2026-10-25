LaLiga - Game Week 10 Oct 25, 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

TV channel and live stream options for Barcelona vs Real Madrid are listed below.

El Clasico arrives at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, with Barcelona hosting Real Madrid in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine title-race weight. The leaders welcome a Madrid side that has found its footing after a difficult start, setting up a contest with real consequences at both ends of the table.

Barcelona enter on the back of nine straight league wins, a flawless domestic run that has them sitting clear at the summit. Their only blemish this season came midweek, a 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain that snapped an otherwise perfect campaign across all competitions.

Hansi Flick's side are dealing with a growing injury list at the back. Jules Kounde is a major doubt with an ankle sprain, and he joins Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Dani Olmo on the sidelines. The young Xavi Espart is set to start at right-back, with Joao Cancelo covering the left.

Jose Mourinho brings a Madrid team that has won four consecutive matches, including a 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig. The momentum is real, but Mourinho has been clear that his squad is still early in its development under his management, and comparisons to Barcelona's established system are ones he considers unfair.

Madrid travel without Vinicius Junior, who is suspended, while Rodrygo and Raul Asencio are also out injured. Yan Diomande is expected to start on the wing, with Federico Valverde deputising at right-back. Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 12 goals in 12 appearances this season, leads the attack.

A Barcelona win would open up a nine-point gap over third-placed Madrid. A Madrid victory would compress the table and reopen the title conversation entirely. There is plenty riding on 90 minutes in Catalonia.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN Best budget Surfshark Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices

Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming

Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account Monthly from $2.19 Get Surfshark Hassle-free NordVPN Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions

Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections

Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices Monthly from $3.39 Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Barcelona head into the match with a stretched defensive unit. Jules Kounde is a major doubt with an ankle sprain, while Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen, and Eric Garcia are all confirmed absentees. Flick is expected to name a youthful back four, with Xavi Espart at right-back, Joao Cancelo on the left, and Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin as the central pairing. Joan Garcia starts in goal, with Pedri, Fermin Lopez, and Rodri in midfield, and Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha supporting the attack.

Mourinho is without suspended winger Vinicius Junior, while Rodrygo and Raul Asencio are both injured. The projected Madrid XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, a back four of Dean Huijsen, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, and Ibrahima Konate, with Arda Guler, Yan Diomande, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde across the midfield, and Jude Bellingham alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Form

Barcelona arrive with a W-W-W-W-L record across their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, a 4-2 loss on October 20. Before that setback, they had beaten Real Betis 5-2 away, Galatasaray 4-1, and Getafe 3-0 in LaLiga. Across those five matches, they have scored 16 goals and conceded seven.

Real Madrid have gone W-W-W-W-L in their last five, with the loss a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid on September 20 that now feels distant. Since then, they have beaten Villarreal 1-0, Roma 4-3 in the Champions League, Sevilla 4-1 in LaLiga, and RB Leipzig 4-1 in Europe. Madrid have scored 14 goals and conceded six across that run, with three of those four wins coming by a margin of at least three goals.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 Barcelona win at Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga on May 10, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Madrid one, with that sole Madrid victory coming in a 2-1 LaLiga win at the Bernabeu in October 2025. Barcelona have scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded eight, with the highest-scoring encounter a 4-3 win for the hosts in May 2025.

Standings

Barcelona sit top of LaLiga, while Real Madrid are third. The gap between them is six points, meaning a Madrid win on Sunday would drag the leaders back into a genuine contest, while a Barcelona victory would make them extremely difficult to catch this early in the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: