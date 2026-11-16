How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Cup - Semi Finals Nov 17, 2026 - 18:30

Atletico Nacional and Once Caldas meet in a Colombia Cup fixture, with both sides carrying the momentum of a shared recent history into this latest encounter.

Lucas Gonzalez's Nacional have been the dominant force in Colombian football this season. Four wins from their last five Primera A matches, including a 4-3 thriller against Deportivo Pereira and a 2-0 defeat of Santa Fe, underline their quality across the pitch.

Their most recent league outing ended 1-1 against Bucaramanga, and the two clubs have already drawn 1-1 in both a Primera A meeting and a Cup tie in November, making this a familiarly tight contest.

Once Caldas arrive in strong form of their own. Hernan Herrera's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, beating Aguilas Doradas 1-0 in the league and Santa Fe in the Cup before drawing twice with Nacional.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Nacional hold a narrow advantage over the five most recent meetings, but Once Caldas claimed a 1-0 home win in May and have shown they are capable of causing problems for the table-toppers.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Cup fixture live.

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