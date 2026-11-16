How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Once Caldas with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Atletico Nacional and Once Caldas meet in a Colombia Cup fixture, with both sides carrying the momentum of a shared recent history into this latest encounter.
Lucas Gonzalez's Nacional have been the dominant force in Colombian football this season. Four wins from their last five Primera A matches, including a 4-3 thriller against Deportivo Pereira and a 2-0 defeat of Santa Fe, underline their quality across the pitch.
Their most recent league outing ended 1-1 against Bucaramanga, and the two clubs have already drawn 1-1 in both a Primera A meeting and a Cup tie in November, making this a familiarly tight contest.
Once Caldas arrive in strong form of their own. Hernan Herrera's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, beating Aguilas Doradas 1-0 in the league and Santa Fe in the Cup before drawing twice with Nacional.
The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. Nacional hold a narrow advantage over the five most recent meetings, but Once Caldas claimed a 1-0 home win in May and have shown they are capable of causing problems for the table-toppers.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Cup fixture live.